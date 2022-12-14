EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Several Minnesotans have been stuck in part of Peru, trying to make it home for the holidays.Since Thursday, violent protests between demonstrators and the military have been breaking out throughout the country following the detainment of President Pedro Castillo, after he tried to dissolve the country's legislature.The unrest shut down city airports and railways, preventing anyone from traveling out of the country.Kendra Fischer, 20, is a student who was stranded there. WCCO spoke with her mother, Andrea Fischer, who lives in Eden Prairie."She's alone, she's by herself, she just is trying to figure it out down there,"...

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO