LatAm22: BNPL – A closed-loop payment network
Addi has set out to use BNPL to drive the financial inclusion of merchants and customers. To do this, insights are critical. “The way we think about BNPL is that it’s a closed-loop payment network where we have a direct relationship with the customer and the merchant,” said Santiago Suarez, Co-Founder and CEO of Addi at Fintech Nexus LatAm 2022. “We like to say it’s a combination of Capital One, Stripe, and Visa under the same roof.”
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
LatAm22: Recovering consumers’ trust in crypto after FTX meltdown
The second week of November became one of the most profound crisis periods in the crypto market after FTX went into a liquidity crisis and filed for bankruptcy. Founded by now ex-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried — who was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday, Dec. 12, after U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against him — the exchange blocked withdrawals from customers after rampant ransomware run on the meltdown of its token, FTT.
What’s new – and old – in RegA and RegCF
Collectibles — call centers—rumored legislation… There have been many developments in Reg A and Reg crowdfunding, yet the same old challenges persist. CrowdCheck co-founder and CEO Sara Hanks have more than three decades in securities and corporate law. The former general counsel of the Congressional Oversight Panel, and overseer of the Troubled Asset Relief Program, Hanks spent 18 months investigating TARP’s implementation and consequences.
Podcast 402: Bence Jendruszak of SEON
Fraud prevention tools are an essential tool for every company in financial services. Fraud attempts continue to get more sophisticated but thankfully the fraud prevention tools continue to evolve as well to the point where companies should think about creating a complete anti-fraud tech stack. My next guest on the...
