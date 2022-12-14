Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Area Of Twin Falls Has Highest Concentration Of ‘Karens’?
Anytime we have to go out into a public setting in Twin Falls there's the chance we could cross paths with one. Entitled, loud, and unfiltered, the "Karens" of the world are wandering streets in every city in America just pining for the opportunity to speak their minds. Having lived...
kmvt
Cold Stone Creamery - Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
Not Far From East Idaho a Palace is for Sale
I love visiting Jackson, though. I’ve never been there in winter, which I’m sure can be a challenging experience. I’ve driven Teton Pass in early October with snow piled up high on the sides of the road. An old friend worked there as a guide almost 40 years ago and he once told me what the average rent was when he was there in 1985. It would shock anyone looking for an apartment in Idaho in 2022! Location, location, location! Buying a home in Jackson isn’t in my budget but just because you’re on a diet doesn’t mean you can’t look at the menu!
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
Last Minute Xmas Gift Ideas For That Twin Falls ID Sci-Fi Fan
There's at least one in every Idaho family. As far as fan clubs are concerned, the science fiction genre is represented in practically every country on the planet, and there are some incredibly cool last-minute gift ideas that are sure to make the fan in your Twin Falls family beyond stoked to find it wrapped under the Christmas tree.
Sadly, Twin Falls Bakery Has Decided To Close Their Doors Indefinitely
Sweet T's Cupcakery has made the announcement they are "taking a break" and closing their doors. They are currently selling their equipment as well. The owners announced that a break is overdue. Sweet T's Cupcakery is Closing Its Doors. Originally, they were planning on moving from their older location. However,...
Sleigh Ride, View Elk & Pick A Xmas Tree 2 Hrs From Twin Falls
For those in the Magic Valley who haven't gotten your Christmas Trees yet, there's an opportunity to bundle up, have some hot chocolate, take a sleigh ride through the Idaho backcountry, and select from Noble or Douglas Fir trees and be ready for Christmas week. The experience awaits just 130 miles from Twin Falls.
kmvt
County Commissioners support proposed contract between Skywest and the City of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On December 2nd the City of Twin Falls approved the revenue agreement between Skywest airlines and the Magic Valley regional airport. This was contingent on the approval from the county. On Thursday, the Twin Falls County Commissioners showed their support for the revenue agreement. The...
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?
I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
Why Your Packages and Mail Are Missing in the Magic Valley and Where They Are
There are less than two weeks until Christmas and many of us are checking the mail daily for packages that have been ordered as gifts. Perhaps you are expecting a package from someone, or you have ordered something online for your children, your partner, or somebody else. The mail service and delivery companies are busy this time of year and it isn't uncommon to see packages arrive a day or two later than their expected delivery date. It is a problem though when one of the people that is supposed to be delivering them, decides to stop doing so daily, and that has happened recently in the Magic Valley.
What Would You Do? The Idaho Winter Weather Ruining Roads and Plans
What would you do? What would you do if you have an important meeting, a flight to catch, or an appointment you can't miss, but find that the snow or ice is keeping you from getting where you need to be? Do you risk it and persist through the conditions until you get going? Do you call a friend or family member to come bail you out and risk them being stuck? Do you call an Uber or Lift, that might be able to make it through the conditions? Do you say, 'oh well,' and let the conditions win the day and accept your loss? The weather is coming and many of us will likely be in this fate soon, but what would you do?
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
Hunters Invited to Comment on Idaho Moose, Goat and Sheep Hunts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Hunters in the Magic Valley region will get a chance Thursday to voice their thoughts on proposed hunting seasons for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting a number of open-house sessions on the proposed hunts across the state, including one on Dec. 15, at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome County from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the proposals HERE. The agency will be setting the seasons for the hunts for early next year. Comments can be given at any of the meetings or online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will set the final hunts in late January. People with Idaho Fish and Game will be on hand to answer any questions during the open-house meetings.
Some In Twin Falls Need To Keep Snot And Saliva To Themselves
Following weeks of holiday shopping at numerous stores, I'm convinced that there is a large segment of the population that straight up doesn't give a %$#& about keeping their germs to themselves. Coughing and sneezing into my shoulder or arm is something my mom taught me when I was a young boy, but the more time I spend out in public, the more I'm convinced there are an abundance of my fellow human beings that were raised like wild animals.
Celebrate Twin Falls Relatives That Annually Gift ‘WTF?’ Items
The Christmas holiday is a time for togetherness, reflection, faith, counting our blessings, forgiveness, and incredibly bad gifts that completely make us forget that, "it's the thought that counts." Every family has that one person who annually gives gifts that are four sizes too small, meant for a child of...
kmvt
Con Paulos ‘After Hours’ donates big money to local organizations
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The season of giving is in full swing in the Magic Valley and Wednesday night in Jerome, the annual Con Paulos After Hours Christmas event got in on the spirit of the holidays. For years, each winter Con Paulos has used his business to host...
Don’t Miss the Holiday Vendor Sale Taking Place in Twin Falls
Shopping for the holidays is exhausting and the crowds make going to the store worse than any other time of year. Trying to browse and shop for family and friends takes its toll and getting what everyone wants can be tough, and sometimes a chore. Instead of going to crowded stores that everyone else is going to, why not try a different approach and go to a vendor sale, where you will find one of kind items, deal with fewer crowds, and be sure to find something that you haven't thought of yet? There is a holiday vendor sale taking place this weekend, that may help you find those last gifts you need, as well as the ones you don't know you want yet.
Help Bring Missing Twin Falls ID Teen Home For The Holidays
A Twin Falls teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Eleno Alfonso Nico?. Eleno Alfonso Nico, 14, has been missing for over a week now, according to his profile on the Idaho Missing Person's Clearinghouse website. Nico is listed as Hispanic, and is 5'8" and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls Has Some Serious Log Cabin Vibes
This story has been updated from the original version with new details. Since Christmas is just a few days away, your house is probably like most other houses: getting filled with Christmas decorations and presents. There are probably areas of your house where any other time of year you would be able to walk around freely, but now you have to maneuver around the Christmas joy because you've decked the halls too much.
