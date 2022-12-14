Read full article on original website
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Our Top 10 Best Chicago theater of 2022
Was 2022 a normal year in Chicago theater? That depends on your definition of the term. Then again, as Tony Kushner famously observed, “the world only spins forward” and it’s the job of the artist to hold a mirror up to ourselves and reflect the current reality. One thing can be said for sure: there was some distinguished work on offer on Chicago stages, playing to audiences that can probably be described most accurately as appreciative and slowly increasing in number.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Chicago
While Chicago isn't exactly known for romance, it's one of the best places in the world to meet people -- making it an ideal location for singles to call home.
Where to Go for Christmas Eve Dinner in Chicago (2022)
The festivities have been here, and I could imagine how pretty your sparkling holiday lights and loaded Christmas tree look at home. However, if you’re looking to dress up and go out for an unforgettable Christmas Eve dinner in Chicago, this list is for you. May it be a family gathering or romantic date, you’ll find the coziest, most elegant, most innovative, or most intimate dining experiences in this list.
First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat
From uber-cheap to uber-luxe, we’re laying out the best spots to hit up in Chicago for your first time in the city. We’re talking classic local spots with signature items like a Chicago dog dragged through the garden and towering deli sandwiches made with the best corned beef and pastrami on Earth. Whether you’re balling on a budget or looking to splurge, these restaurants will give you a true taste of Chicago.
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
Eat. Watch. Do. — Best movies of 2022, PhoLicious review
It’s Thursday, Chicago. The end of the year is inching closer. Still hanging in there? We hope so. Anyway, we have more end-of-year picks from our trusty entertainment team, plus recommendations for Christmas rom-coms that aren’t completely cringeworthy you can watch over the next few weeks. We also...
A Year in Review: 10 Stories You May Have Forgotten About That Happened Around Chicago in 2022
As the holidays approach and 2022 comes to a close, many are looking back at all that has happened over the course of the past 12 months, with many finding it hard to believe some events still occurred during this year. While heavily anticipated national and worldwide events such as...
Little Diner’s Crew helps turn Chicago kids into foodies
By the age of 2, Tru and Cruz Crenshaw were each already eating sushi, said their mother, Alayna Crenshaw. Her adventurous soul and her husband D.C.’s love for food encouraged the couple to introduce their children to the same food the parents were eating for dinner at an early age.
'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location
In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
‘A good man, among the very best’
Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
“Dear Evan Hansen” is back in Chicago, with a Chicago actor as Evan
“Dear Evan Hansen” recently arrived at the Nederlander Theatre in the Loop for a run through the end of December. The musical, which first opened on Broadway in 2016, has been a hit long enough that you probably know a bit of the story by now: A loner of a teenager who struggles with social anxiety has an accidental connection with a high school classmate who dies by suicide. A lie he tells — maybe to help the boy’s parents, maybe to help himself — snowballs on social media out of his control. The show, with songs like “Waving Through a Window” and “You Will Be Found,” has connected most forcefully with teenagers, along with a lot of folks who once were teenagers.
Fonda to Open in January 2023 in Evanston, IL
Slated to open in early 2023, Fonda will take a major departure from the George Trois Group’s notable French cuisine – That of the acclaimed fine dining mecca George Trois and admired French brasserie Aboyer. To be located downtown Evanston at 1735 Benson Avenue in the space formerly...
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
Milt’s BBQ is Chicago’s only kosher barbecue joint
When the rest of the world thought beef brisket was too leathery to eat, Ashkenazic Jews proved them wrong. For centuries, they braised the cow’s breast low and slow, unlocking a succulence so insatiable American pitmasters wanted in. “You pickle it, you smoke it, you salt it. You do...
A place in Illinois makes the Best Sledding Spots in the US List
A website put together a list of the 12 Best Places to Go Sledding in the US and surprisingly a spot in the very flat Land of Lincoln makes the list! Where should you take your kiddos sledding this winter?. If you are looking to take your kids sledding someplace...
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Friday. She said she is not experiencing any symptoms, which she is attributing to being vaccinated and “fully boosted.” Lightfoot said she will continue to isolate and work from home while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This is […]
A Tudor-style house gets a stunning modern twist on Chicago’s North Shore
This modern lake house is the personal residence of Elissa Morgante and Fred Wilson, co-founding partners of Morgante Wilson Architects, sited in Wilmette, on Chicago’s suburban North Shore. Expansive walls of glazing provide on the rear facade provide sweeping views over Lake Michigan. It features a modern interpretation of...
