Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

City Council passes ordinance with new penalties for illegal guns, but some aren't on board

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago aldermen are fed up with violence and say it is time to crack down on illegal guns.This week, the City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to impose fines and jail time on people caught with an illegal gun – regardless of what happens in court.But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, not everyone is on board.Supporters of the new ordinance say something needs to be done to try and reduce violent crime - and argue that this is simply a tool for officers. But critics say this is nothing more than...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago City Council approves $8 million for new high school

A controversial new high school is another step closer to reality after Chicago’s City Council approved $8 million in city funds for the $150 million project.Five progressive aldermen voted against the measure on Wednesday.The new high school on the Near South Side has faced opposition from school board members, elected officials, nearby residents, and community members who question the need for another high school as the district continues to hemorrhage students...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Giannoulias’ first big hires

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Concordia Place Apartment residents demand written renovation plans from new owners they say have gone back on their word

Residents of the Concordia Place Apartments and Rev. Cameron Barnes, a Ninth Ward aldermanic candidate, are holding a press conference 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th, at 13037 S. Daniel Drive, to demand transparency, accountability and a written agreement of the promised renovations made by the new owners who have now retracted their agreements.
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago’s ‘Teardown Tax’ Slowing the Loss of Two-Flats

Writing for Bloomberg CityLab, Mackenzie Hawkins describes an innovative tool wielded by anti-gentrification activists in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood: “a pilot ordinance that charges developers a fee of at least $15,000 for tearing down existing buildings.”. The ordinance is part of a larger group of policy recommendations being...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago

Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to Go for Christmas Eve Dinner in Chicago (2022)

The festivities have been here, and I could imagine how pretty your sparkling holiday lights and loaded Christmas tree look at home. However, if you’re looking to dress up and go out for an unforgettable Christmas Eve dinner in Chicago, this list is for you. May it be a family gathering or romantic date, you’ll find the coziest, most elegant, most innovative, or most intimate dining experiences in this list.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Our Top 10 Best Chicago theater of 2022

Was 2022 a normal year in Chicago theater? That depends on your definition of the term. Then again, as Tony Kushner famously observed, “the world only spins forward” and it’s the job of the artist to hold a mirror up to ourselves and reflect the current reality. One thing can be said for sure: there was some distinguished work on offer on Chicago stages, playing to audiences that can probably be described most accurately as appreciative and slowly increasing in number.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location

In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN

