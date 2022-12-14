Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Chicago alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward ‘demands’ CPD stop street vendor robberies — then there’s that 191% increase in shootings
Chicago — Less than two months ago, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) publicly stated in the City Council that he wanted fewer Chicago police officers in his ward. “Take the white supremacists, too,” Sigcho Lopez said before marching out of the meeting. Less than a month later,...
City Council passes ordinance with new penalties for illegal guns, but some aren't on board
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago aldermen are fed up with violence and say it is time to crack down on illegal guns.This week, the City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to impose fines and jail time on people caught with an illegal gun – regardless of what happens in court.But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, not everyone is on board.Supporters of the new ordinance say something needs to be done to try and reduce violent crime - and argue that this is simply a tool for officers. But critics say this is nothing more than...
Chicago City Council approves $8 million for new high school
A controversial new high school is another step closer to reality after Chicago’s City Council approved $8 million in city funds for the $150 million project.Five progressive aldermen voted against the measure on Wednesday.The new high school on the Near South Side has faced opposition from school board members, elected officials, nearby residents, and community members who question the need for another high school as the district continues to hemorrhage students...
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside high school on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Four people were shot at a high school Friday afternoon on the West Side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside Benito Juarez High School in the 1900 block of South Laflin Street. According to the Chicago Police Department, two people are dead and two […]
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
Lakeview Lutheran Church To Be Demolished And Replaced By 37 Affordable Apartments, New Church
LAKEVIEW — A church in Lakeview is slated to be torn down and replaced with a building with a church on the ground floor and affordable apartments above it. Lakeview Lutheran Church, 835 W. Addison St., is looking to downsize its space because its congregation is smaller than in the past, according to Ald. Tom Tunney’s office.
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Chicago’s New Crackdown on Illegal Gun Possession
John Howell speaks with Alderman Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Yesterday, the City Council approved his crackdown on illegal gun possession. Ald. Napolitano joins the program to speak to the specifics of the ordinance and why he feels it is important to the city.
blockclubchicago.org
Closed Sears Site In Austin To Get $100 Million Medical Facility, Grocery Store, Townhomes And Apartments, Neighbors Told
AUSTIN — Redevelopment plans on the site of a former West Side Sears store and other nearby vacant land have expanded to include a 62,000-square-foot medical facility, officials told residents Wednesday night. Residents have waited years for the now-demolished Sears at North and Harlem avenues to be replaced with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
White voters helped propel Lori Lightfoot to the mayor’s office in 2019. Will they stick with her in February?
CHICAGO — When Willie Wilson finished his remarks before the Illinois Polish American Congress in November, the lull in the room lasted long enough for the audience to begin awkwardly fidgeting. But then Wilson clapped his hands to the blues classic “Sweet Home Chicago,” and a row of people...
Concordia Place Apartment residents demand written renovation plans from new owners they say have gone back on their word
Residents of the Concordia Place Apartments and Rev. Cameron Barnes, a Ninth Ward aldermanic candidate, are holding a press conference 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th, at 13037 S. Daniel Drive, to demand transparency, accountability and a written agreement of the promised renovations made by the new owners who have now retracted their agreements.
PLANetizen
Chicago’s ‘Teardown Tax’ Slowing the Loss of Two-Flats
Writing for Bloomberg CityLab, Mackenzie Hawkins describes an innovative tool wielded by anti-gentrification activists in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood: “a pilot ordinance that charges developers a fee of at least $15,000 for tearing down existing buildings.”. The ordinance is part of a larger group of policy recommendations being...
ABC7 Chicago
Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
thereporteronline.net
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
thereporteronline.net
Where to Go for Christmas Eve Dinner in Chicago (2022)
The festivities have been here, and I could imagine how pretty your sparkling holiday lights and loaded Christmas tree look at home. However, if you’re looking to dress up and go out for an unforgettable Christmas Eve dinner in Chicago, this list is for you. May it be a family gathering or romantic date, you’ll find the coziest, most elegant, most innovative, or most intimate dining experiences in this list.
thereporteronline.net
Our Top 10 Best Chicago theater of 2022
Was 2022 a normal year in Chicago theater? That depends on your definition of the term. Then again, as Tony Kushner famously observed, “the world only spins forward” and it’s the job of the artist to hold a mirror up to ourselves and reflect the current reality. One thing can be said for sure: there was some distinguished work on offer on Chicago stages, playing to audiences that can probably be described most accurately as appreciative and slowly increasing in number.
thereporteronline.net
Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location
In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
'Senseless act of violence': Lightfoot on fatal shooting outside West Side high School
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her thoughts in response to a shooting outside Juarez Benito High School that left two people dead and two injured, saying the incident was a “senseless act of violence and disregard for life.”
