Nelson Island muskox permits to be available in Bethel, Chefornak and online
Fifty-six (56) permits will be available first-come first-serve basis for Unit 18 muskox hunts. There will be 25 permits for RX070 (bull), and 31 permits for RX071 (cow). Only one permit per household is allowed. All hunters who are successful in getting a permit will also need to buy a muskox metal locking tag and a 2023 hunting license before hunting. The fees for a registration muskox metal locking tag are $25 for resident and $2,200 for nonresident.
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 5 – 8
Garret Rivers, 33 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob. Alice Nicholai-Vait, 66 Unlawful Contact per Court 1 Yr. Prob. Jon A.E. Paul, 39 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Leon Nicholas Edwards, 44 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Axel Moore, 35 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Joseph Dominic Fitka, 42...
