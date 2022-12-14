Fifty-six (56) permits will be available first-come first-serve basis for Unit 18 muskox hunts. There will be 25 permits for RX070 (bull), and 31 permits for RX071 (cow). Only one permit per household is allowed. All hunters who are successful in getting a permit will also need to buy a muskox metal locking tag and a 2023 hunting license before hunting. The fees for a registration muskox metal locking tag are $25 for resident and $2,200 for nonresident.

BETHEL, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO