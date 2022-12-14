Read full article on original website
Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed
The Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan is challenging a state permit approving construction of a gold and metals mine that would tunnel under the Saksaia Glacier on 6,100-foot Flower Mountain near the headwaters of the Chilkat River watershed. Chilkat Indian Village officials say the project’s proposed system to treat water runoff from the mine in […] The post Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Commerce issues disasters for Alaska fisheries
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a series of disaster declarations for Alaska’s crab and salmon fisheries on Friday. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo signed off on six declarations affecting Alaska fisheries, including the current harvest season of Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab.
kcaw.org
Southeast Alaska tribal groups seek logging stopped at historic site
Controversy over a logging project near Yakutat in Southeast Alaska has intensified. The local tribe, an archaeologist and others say a site that’s being logged is home to centuries-old ruins that could provide clues into the history of Southeast Alaska’s Indigenous people. CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning has more:
mixfmalaska.com
Murkowski, Sullivan, Peltola announce disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Representative Mary Sattler Peltola said they welcomed determinations from the U.S. Department of Commerce that fishery disasters have occurred in numerous Alaska fisheries, allowing Alaska fishermen to receive critical relief funding. The funding can be distributed to fishermen...
alaskareporter.com
AGU research spotlight: Study shows depth of Alaska’s thawing permafrost
Permafrost in Alaska has been warming and thawing at an increasing rate. The state is actually sinking a little in places. Soumitra Sakhalkar, a graduate research assistant at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, has been using the global navigation satellite system to precisely measure just how much the surface is subsiding in some places on Alaska’s North Slope.
Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked
In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: How much are middle & lower income (working) Alaska families overpaying
Regular readers of these columns know that we often discuss the regressive impact of using cuts in the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) – what former Governor Jay Hammond called in his book, Diapering the Devil, a “head tax” – to pay for Alaska state government. But we’ve never brought that impact down to what it means in terms of dollars and cents per middle and lower income Alaska family.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 15 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: A tanner season in Unalaska, story by Theo Greenly of KUCB, Robert Woolsey’s Sitka herring outlook, courtesy of KCAW, plus the state needs crab disaster docs, and the fed declines to take emergency action on Bristol Bay red king crab.
ktoo.org
No response from state officials as some Alaskans go months without food stamps
Nikita Chase is a single mom with two kids at home. She said she hasn’t gotten her food stamps since October. “You’re supposed to get it on the first [of the month], but you’re not getting anything. And there’s no communication,” she said. “So everybody’s just sitting, waiting, up in the air. And when you call, you get no answers.”
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
This budget will build Alaska’s future, but questions about the crisis-ridden ed. - clipped version
Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government.
alaskasnewssource.com
Outlook bleak for Cook Inlet beluga whale population
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Cook Inlet Beluga Whale subspecies is vanishing from its natural habitat, and now less than 300 remain in the wild while scientists scramble for answers. According to a United States Geological Survey measurement, in the late 1970′s, the population stood at approximately 1,300 whales.
alaskapublic.org
Bucket List Bungee Jumping in Rural Alaska | INDIE ALASKA
Meet Angelique Echols. She’s a former psychiatric technician, truck driver and spent time in a convent. She’s now living in remote Chitina, Alaska knocking items off her bucket list after experiencing a tragic loss in her life. INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public...
mixfmalaska.com
Dunleavy administration releases FY24 budget, proposes $3800 PFD
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has released Fiscal Year 2024 budget, the first in his second term. The budget fully funds public education, the Alaska Marine Highway System, and Power Cost Equalization while still retiring millions of dollars in debt. The Governor said the budget also continues to invest in public safety and leverages incoming federal infrastructure funds to the maximum extent possible.
alaskapublic.org
Interior Alaska may soon be home to the state’s first community solar project
Golden Valley Electric Association is studying a plan that would allow its members in Interior Alaska to invest in the utility’s solar-energy farm and other facilities to reduce their monthly bills and support the co-op’s efforts to reduce use of fossil fuels. If approved, Golden Valley will begin...
rasmuson.org
Foundation’s new CEO coming home to Alaska
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce our new president and CEO, Gretchen Guess — a former Alaska state legislator, school board member and health care executive. The Foundation board this week unanimously approved Guess’s selection. As the leader of...
proclaimerscv.com
Alaska Officials Will Give Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits
The assistance program of Alaska on supplemental nutrition gives food benefits to low-income households. The State pays half the costs of operating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) in Alaska. The federal government has an advantage of 100%funds of the SNAP. According to a published post by the Alaska Department of...
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska attorney general headlines $15,000-a-head fundraiser for conservative group
Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor is headlining a $15,000-per-person fundraiser for a conservative organization that ran attack ads against liberal state legislators this year — though an official from the group said the cash will fund its “nonpolitical” advocacy arm rather than political campaigns. Taylor is hosting...
alaskapublic.org
Epic Alaskans: Tom Choate the Mountain Goat
Tom Choate came to Alaska in the in the late 1950’s exploring and climbing, and is still at it. He was a ski infantryman for the Air National guard, the first ranger naturalist in Mt Mckinley National Park, now Denali National Park, climbed or tried to climb Denali in 1963, 1983, 1993, 2003, and in 2013 became the oldest person to summit Denali at the age of 78. His other significant climbs include the South Face of Sunlight Peak in the Chugach Mountains in 1967, Bellicose Peak in 1990, Mount Torbert in 1988 and has many first ascents around the world. He has hours of stories and shares some of them and his ideas for a successful long life of adventure on this episode of Outdoor Explorer.
radiokenai.com
Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Special Lease Sale is Live
The Alaska Division of Oil and Gas launched a special lease sale for the Cook Inlet region on Tuesday December 13th, 2022. Bidding is available online through the EnergyNet platform until Dec. 28, and bid results will be published Dec. 30. The State typically holds two oil and gas lease...
