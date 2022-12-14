Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Justin Turner agrees to deal with Red Sox (source)
The Red Sox are in agreement with veteran infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Sunday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is expected to be for two years and worth around $22 million, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Braves lose Swanson to Cubs in free agency
ATLANTA -- Thoughts of Dansby Swanson returning to Atlanta began to evaporate as this offseason’s earliest weeks began to unfold. They were completely erased on Saturday when Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs. Now, the Braves will need to find a shortstop for the...
Judge's 62nd home run ball sells for HOW MUCH?
The baseball that Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record-setting 62nd home run of the 2022 season has sold for $1.5 million, according to Goldin Auctions. The bidding closed on Saturday night, and the winning bid was for $1.25 million plus a $250,000 buyer's premium. Judge, who recently...
Could Rangers have AL's top rotation?
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers entered the offseason with one clear goal above all: to improve the starting rotation. General manager Chris Young and the rest of the front office answered the call with swiftness, signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom before baseball’s annual Winter Meetings even took place.
Dodgers, J.D. Martinez reach 1-year deal (source)
LOS ANGELES -- At the Trade Deadline, the Dodgers pushed hard to land J.D. Martinez from the Red Sox, but the asking price never lowered and a deal between the two teams never came to fruition. More than four months later, the Dodgers got their guy. They reached agreement on...
Pirates pick up catcher in deal with Hedges (source)
The Pirates entered this offseason wanting, if not needing, to add depth at several position groups. They’ve added at first base. They’ve added to the bullpen. They’ve added to the rotation. Now, they’ve added behind the plate. Pittsburgh on Saturday agreed to a one-year, $5 million...
How Adam Frazier signing impacts this Gold Glover
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At last week’s Winter Meetings in San Diego, general manager Mike Elias indicated that Ramón Urías was unlikely to spend as much time at third base for the Orioles in 2023, even though he won the American League Gold Glove Award at the position in ‘22. Instead, Urías appeared to be tabbed for another starting spot in the infield.
Home run derby into the ocean highlights Bahamian players
NASSAU, Bahamas -- Saturday followed the blueprint of a typical beach day in the Caribbean. An early bout of rain giving way to blue skies. A feel-like temp of 80 degrees. And Triston McKenzie and Touki Toussaint dodging home run balls while riding jet skis. McKenzie and Touissant were in...
New Brewer eager to play for hometown team
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Owen Miller was getting ready to play in the Puerto Rican Winter League on Wednesday when one of his baseball dreams was fulfilled. He...
Here's where the Giants' rotation stands post-Rodón
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants lost another big free agent to the Yankees on Thursday, when All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodón reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal that will bring an end to his brief, but exceptional, tenure in San Francisco. In New York, Rodón is poised to...
Red Sox DFA Hosmer to make room for new hurler
The Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday, in conjunction with a deal with the Royals to add right-hander Wyatt Mills. Boston sent Minor League righty Jacob Wallace to Kansas City in the trade. The move signifies a vote of confidence in rookie Triston Casas...
Twins introduce Vázquez, move on from Correa
MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins officially welcomed a veteran Puerto Rican clubhouse leader to their ranks at Target Field on Friday, but as they ushered catcher Christian Vázquez into the Minnesota family on a three-year, $30 million deal, conversation still lingered on the one who got away -- and where the Twins go from here, after Carlos Correa left for San Francisco on a 13-year, $350 million deal, according to a source.
Armed with elite splitter, Walker joins loaded Phils
PHILADELPHIA -- Taijuan Walker's path to signing a four-year deal with the Phillies started a couple weeks ago on a Zoom call with a Philadelphia contingent that included president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, manager Rob Thomson and pitching coach Caleb Cotham. But Walker's journey toward becoming one of the...
White Sox add Benintendi on 5-year, $75M deal (sources)
CHICAGO -- Andrew Benintendi and the White Sox agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal, Major League sources told MLB.com on Friday. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers was first with the report, with no confirmation coming from the team. Benintendi has been a White Sox target previously and was taken by...
Hot Stove rumblings: Swanson, Mets catchers, more
Nobody would argue that Carlos Correa was the biggest winner after signing his 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants this week, but Correa wasn’t the only one celebrating that night. With Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts signing free-agent deals worth a combined $930 million, Dansby Swanson stands...
This sneaky deal could be huge for Mariners' bullpen
This story was excerpted from Daniel Kramer's Mariners Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Contending teams can never have enough relief reinforcements, and despite boasting one of MLB’s best bullpens last year, the Mariners are no exception, particularly after trading high-leverage righty Erik Swanson in the Teoscar Hernández deal.
Flores earns Tigers Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors
DETROIT -- The Tigers’ 2023 home schedule -- for which single-game tickets went on sale Friday -- includes a three-game series in mid-April against the Giants, whose RBI leader last season was infielder Wilmer Flores. Detroit's prospect list from MLB Pipeline includes Wilmer Flores, the newly awarded 2022 Tigers...
Trevor May heads to A's on 1-year deal
OAKLAND -- The A’s added some much-needed experience to their bullpen on Friday by signing right-handed reliever Trevor May to a one-year deal. The contract is worth $7 million and includes a $1 million signing bonus and performance bonuses that could earn May another $500,000, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Atlanta adds versatile INF Hoy Park via trade
ATLANTA -- Finding a starting shortstop is the Braves’ primary offseason need. But they also need to create infield depth with players like Hoy Park, who was acquired from the Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations on Friday. Park hit .202 with...
