Bucs Get More Bad Injury News Prior To Kickoff In Week 15

The Bucs got some bad news prior to the start of their Week 15 home game against the Bengals. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that wide receiver Julio Jones is not expected to play against Cincinnati. Jones has been struggling with a knee injury all year since Week 1...
Brady And The Deep Ball…What Gives?

The Bucs are the best of a bad bunch that is the NFC South currently. And the main reason Tampa Bay is leading a terrible pack is due to their defense. The offense has been substandard … no, deficient … no, atrocious … no, horrendous … no, well you get the point. And there is no shortage of reasons for the lackluster performance of a previously dominant unit.
Bucs vs. Bengals: Pewter Preview And Predictions

It’s GAME DAY at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Come watch Bucs football all season long!. WHEN: Sunday, December 18, 2022 | WHERE: Raymond James Stadium | KICKOFF: 4:25 p.m. ET | TV: CBS. PLAY-BY-PLAY: Jim Nantz | ANALYST: Tony Romo | SIDELINE: Tracy Wolfson. RADIO:. 98 ROCK...
QBs Brady & Burrow Share Mutual Respect, Adversity

A lot of times, we talk about a “passing of the torch.” In royal terms, this would be known as being an heir to the throne. This Sunday afternoon, something of the like may be the case on the football field as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow faces Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. As Burrow enters his third season, this will be the first time they have faced each other in an NFL game.
Bucs’ HC Bowles Rules 4 Players Out For Sunday

The Bucs have a laundry list of injuries heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Bengals. On Friday, head coach Todd Bowles notified the media that four players from the defense have all been definitively ruled out for the game. Outside linebackers Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique) and Carl Nassib (pectoral),...
Bucs Elevate 2 Players From Practice Squad For Week 15

The Bucs announced on Saturday that they have elevated wide receiver and new kick returner Deven Thompkins and inside linebacker J.J. Russell from the practice squad for the Week 15 game against the Bengals. Thompkins made his NFL debut last week against the 49ers as the Bucs’ new kick and...
Bucs Bowl Season 2023 Mock Draft Roundup

We’ve reached the point in the calendar year where the contenders can look toward the playoffs while the other teams go through the motions and shift gears to NFL Draft season. Right now, the Bucs are in a weird middle ground. They lead the NFC South, so they’re currently...
