A lot of times, we talk about a “passing of the torch.” In royal terms, this would be known as being an heir to the throne. This Sunday afternoon, something of the like may be the case on the football field as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow faces Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. As Burrow enters his third season, this will be the first time they have faced each other in an NFL game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO