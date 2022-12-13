ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tee Higgins, Marquise Brown, DJ Moore more WRs impacting Week 15 start-or-sit calls

With Sunday's kickoff quickly approaching, fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 15 injury report for multiple standout wide receivers, including Tee Higgins, Marquise Brown, DJ Moore, Tyler Boyd, and Jakobi Meyers. All are listed as "questionable" and would have significant impacts on your crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions in the first round of the fantasy playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is NFL Network? How to watch, stream the NFL's Saturday games in 2022

NFL Saturdays are back. Starting in Week 15, there will be football games to watch the next two Saturdays, as fans get an early Christmas gift from the league. In Week 15, there will be three Saturday matchups, all exclusively on NFL Network. While the channel hasn't had a ton of NFL games this season with Amazon Prime taking over Thursday Night Football, it is the only channel for the games on Dec. 17.
ng-sportingnews.com

Saturday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Dolphins-Bills NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments

It's a special time of year, when everyone's in the holiday spirit and football is scheduled all day on Saturday. Hooray for Christmas miracles! Capping off a great triple-header this Saturday, the AFC East-leading Bills (10-3) host the floundering divisional-foe Dolphins (8-5) in what should be a windy, snowy mess. We strongly advise treading lightly on the seven-point spread, and recommend you draft a FanDuel single-game tournament and make some DFS money instead!
ALABAMA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 15 Fantasy Busts: Darren Waller, Jared Goff, Evan Engram among risky 'starts' in bad matchups

At this point in the fantasy football season, it's easy to get bogged down by numbers. From matchup data to advanced stats to basic splits, it can be difficult to know what's best to look at when making start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 15 fantasy bust list, which includes Darren Waller, Jared Goff, and Evan Engram, takes it all into account and can help you avoid potential landmines that will knock you out of the fantasy playoffs.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL free live streams: How to watch 2022 Saturday games online without cable

We have reached that point in the calendar where there are no more college football Saturdays. Bowl season is here, and that leaves football fans without consistent entertainment on the first day of the weekend. Fear not, as the NFL has you covered. In Weeks 15 and 16, the league...
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 15 Fantasy Sleepers: Rex Burkhead, Chig Okonkwo, Jerick McKinnon among potential breakouts

Now that we're entering the fantasy football playoffs, you can't miss on any start 'em, sit 'em decisions in order to keep your championship hopes alive. With zero teams on bye, a larger player pool can make rounding out your starting lineup a bit more challenging. If you're searching for a potential "boom" play or injury fill-in, our Week 15 fantasy sleeper picks, including Rex Burkhead, Chig Okonkwo, and Jerick McKinnon, can help you advance to the next round.
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL receiving yards record: Tracking Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill’s pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season mark

NFL cornerbacks and safeties are used to watching Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill run away from them on the field. Other NFL receivers are starting to get that same feeling. Jefferson and Hill are pulling away from the rest of the field in terms of receiving yards this season, with Jefferson leading the way and Hill not far behind with only four games left in the 2022 season. There is no other receiver within 200 yards of either wideout.
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

College football bowl schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch FBS, FCS, Division II & III games

The college football regular season may be over, but there is still plenty of meaningful left to play — at every level of the sport. Indeed, this weekend's slate of games features not only the first games of the 2022-23 bowl season, but also the FCS playoff semifinal matchups, Celebration Bowl and championship games for both Division II and III.
COLORADO STATE

