NFL cornerbacks and safeties are used to watching Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill run away from them on the field. Other NFL receivers are starting to get that same feeling. Jefferson and Hill are pulling away from the rest of the field in terms of receiving yards this season, with Jefferson leading the way and Hill not far behind with only four games left in the 2022 season. There is no other receiver within 200 yards of either wideout.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO