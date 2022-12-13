DeVante Parker blasts NFL after officials, concussion spotter fail to flag head injury in Patriots-Cardinals game

Stephen Curry might be the "Petty King," but the Heat organization has its own Petty Kingdom in South Beach. On Friday, Miami became the latest team to earn a fine for violating the NBA's injury reporting rules — one day after the Nets earned a fine for the same offense. Per the league, the Heat were fined $25,000 because they "failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14," a game in which five players didn't suit up because of injury or G League assignment.

