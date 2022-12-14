Read full article on original website
Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is the only local harbor with back to back boat parades. The Parade of Lights took place on Friday and Saturday nights. Boaters were inspired by an Out of This World! theme. Both parades were followed by a fireworks show that reflected on the water. People lined all sides of the The post Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Dec. 4?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $3.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.6 million, $1,144 per square foot.
DMV Offers New Online Service To Renew Disabled Parking Placard
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, (DMV) has launched a new online service to help ease new California requirements for disabled person parking placard renewal. The online service is now available and allows a new way for California residents to provide a signature electronically in the most recent expansion of digital services offered by the ...
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
sitelinesb.com
Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara
••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Ellen and Portia pay a record $70M for a California estate
On the heels of the tragic loss of her friend and former co-producer DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, it’s been revealed that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, paid a record $70 million for two side-by-side properties in the upscale seaside enclave of Carpinteria, California. They...
sitelinesb.com
First Impressions of L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
Many of you have already been to L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele—do we call it L’Antica? Da Michele? Lantipidami?—judging from how busy it always seems to be. The enthusiasm is understandable: the restaurant is the second U.S. outpost of an Italian chain first established in Naples in 1870. And one can also see why the Lantipidamians were excited about the former Embermill space, with its broad terrace fronting State Street and wood-burning oven in the kitchen.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
kclu.org
Arson? Investigators now call blaze which gutted historic Ventura County high school gym suspicious
Could it have been arson? Investigators now say a huge fire which destroyed a historic high school gym in Ventura County is suspicious in origin. It was a massive fire on the Santa Paula High School campus November 27th. The blaze which destroyed the 1930’s-era Bryden Gym was discovered just before 1 a.m., and it raged for hours. The structure was a total loss.
kvta.com
Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News
Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
fox10phoenix.com
How to tip your mail carrier during Christmas, holiday season
LOS ANGELES - As the Christmas holiday quickly approaches, many may be wondering: Can you tip your mailer carrier?. While you can give your mail carrier a gift as a holiday thank-you, there are certain rules federal workers must follow when it comes to receiving gifts, per the United States Postal Service.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Set a Real Estate Record With $70 Million Carpinteria Purchase
Real estate power couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi just broke the record for the most expensive deal ever closed in Santa Barbara County, according to a report from Dirt. The former talk show host and actor dropped about $70 million on two neighboring parcels of Carpinteria land totaling 10 acres: a 3.4 acre plot with a Tuscan farmhouse-style manse priced at $41.7 million and an adjacent 6.6-acre lot complete with a lake for $28.2 million. Previously, the record-holding transaction for the area was the $63 million sale of a 237-acre Montecito ranch two years ago.
discovering-la.com
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA
For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears
Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
vidanewspaper.com
Three Store Clerks in Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors
The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.
kvta.com
At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
kvta.com
Mental Competency Still At Issue In Ventura Beach Promenade Murder Case
Update--More than four years after it happened, the mental competency of the transient accused of killing a man in front of his family at a Ventura Beach Promenade restaurant is still at issue. 53-year-old Jamal Jackson is accused of the fatal stabbing attack on 35-year-old Anthony Mele of Ventura as...
