CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Here's something that is a gift to all of us this holiday season -- lower gas prices. According to AAA, gas prices nationally and locally have not been this low since October 2021. The national average on Thursday was $3.19, compared to $3.31 a year ago. As for Virginia, prices are hovering around $3.00. Last year at this time, prices were around $3.30. AAA Morgan Dean says these changes couldn't come at a more perfect time.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO