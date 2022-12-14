Read full article on original website
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Here's something that is a gift to all of us this holiday season -- lower gas prices. According to AAA, gas prices nationally and locally have not been this low since October 2021. The national average on Thursday was $3.19, compared to $3.31 a year ago. As for Virginia, prices are hovering around $3.00. Last year at this time, prices were around $3.30. AAA Morgan Dean says these changes couldn't come at a more perfect time.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced a new $750 million highway improvement plan, more than 20% going to improvements to Kellogg in east Wichita. “These projects are in every region of the state - and they improve safety, expand economic development opportunities, and strengthen our...
