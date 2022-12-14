Community Focus: RI Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green

The East Bay Prevention Coalition recently celebrated World Kindness Week with activities in each community that brought smiles and more to many residents and businesses. In East Providence, Bristol, and Barrington 650 free balloons were distributed with notes such as “kindness matters” and information about free mental health awareness trainings. The Warren Prevention Coalition worked with their youth to distribute 160 meals to older adults in their homes. People in stores, municipal offices, schools, and facilities weren’t the only ones whose moods were lightened by the annual event. Coalition members, including youth from the East Bay Youth Council, experienced immense joy as the balloon and meal givers. The East Providence Prevention Coalition (EPPC) met a mother of a young child with special needs who was currently in need of housing whose life was changed for the better when her son received a balloon. Through this event, the EPPC partnered with the East Providence Health Equity Zone, East Bay Community Action Program, East Bay Recovery Center, and RI Coalition for the Homeless to link this family to resources to obtain stable housing and access food assistance.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO