Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Bleacher Report
TCU QB Max Duggan to Enter 2023 NFL Draft After College Football Playoff
TCU quarterback Max Duggan is ready to take his talents to the next level. The senior announced on Twitter that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft after the College Football Playoff. The third-ranked Horned Frogs will face No. 2 Michigan in a semifinal game on Saturday Dec. 31.
Bleacher Report
Frank Gore Jr. Told Dad 'I'm the Best in the Family' After Breaking NCAA Bowl Record
Frank Gore ranks third in NFL history in rushing yards, but his son Frank Gore Jr. might now be the superstar in the family. The younger Gore set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. After the game, he let his father hear it with some trash talk.
Bleacher Report
Billy Napier Doubted by Fans After Oregon State Routs Florida in Las Vegas Bowl
The Florida Gators fell to the Oregon State Beavers 30-3 on Saturday in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, finishing the year with a 6-7 record in Billy Napier's first season as head coach. Florida kicked a field goal with just seconds remaining on the clock to record its only...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders: Former 5-Star CB Travis Hunter Will Transfer to Colorado 'Real Soon'
Travis Hunter, the 2022 5-star cornerback who was recruited by Deion Sanders and joined him at Jackson State, may be sticking with his head coach and making the move to Colorado. "When is Travis coming? Real soon. I saw (speculation) online the other day," Sanders said during an Instagram chat...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Bleacher Report
Travis Hunter Touted as Star After Jackson State Loses Deion Sanders' Final Game
Deion Sanders' final game at Jackson State didn't go as planned, with the Tigers losing 41-34 in overtime to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. Jackson State tied the game at 34 as time expired on Shedeur Sanders' 19-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter on 4th-and-10. After North Carolina...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Colt McCoy Out vs. Broncos with Concussion; Replaced by Trace McSorley
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos and was replaced by third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. McCoy appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter after taking a knee to the head while being tackled. McCoy completed...
Bleacher Report
Zach Wilson Called Out by NFL Twitter as Jets Lose to Lions with Mike White Injured
Zach Wilson's short NFL career has been a siren song for the New York Jets. It's hard to ignore the tantalizing upside and ability, but behind that facade awaits a rocky shore. Sunday was the latest wreck. Wilson's struggles contributed to New York's 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, although...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Dean Pees Released from Hospital After Pregame Collision with Saints Player
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was hospitalized after suffering an injury during an on-field collision ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport). NFL analyst Cam Marino reported a Saints player ran into Pees during a kickoff drill. A cart...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Ryan Tannehill Returns After Being Carted off with Ankle Injury vs. Chargers
Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers did not get off to an ideal start for the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was carted off with an injury during the first quarter, per Jonathan Jones of CBS. The setback was deemed an ankle injury, and it put rookie Malik Willis temporarily under the spotlight.
Bleacher Report
Vikings Stun Twitter, Complete 'Greatest Comeback in NFL History' with Win over Colts
It only took the Minnesota Vikings 14 games to clinch the NFC North and earn a playoff spot. The Vikings (11-3) officially won the division Saturday with a miraculous 39-36 comeback victory over Indianapolis Colts. Down 33-0 at halftime, the Vikings charged back to score 14 points in the third...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: NFL Informs Owners That Teams Spent $800M on Fired Coaches, Execs Over 5 Years
NFL teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years alone, the league said in a message to owners last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. League officials distributed spreadsheets at the owners' meetings in Dallas noting how much each team was spending on...
Bleacher Report
Christian Saulsberry Dies at Age 25 in Fatal Shooting; CFL WR Attended West Alabama
Christian Saulsberry, a player for the Edmonton Elks, has died at the age of 25 as the result of a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. The Elks issued a statement about Saulsberry's death:. "Early Saturday morning, the Edmonton Elks were devastated to learn of the death of running back Christian Saulsberry...
Bleacher Report
Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Won't Opt out of Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State
The Alabama Crimson Tide will have two of their best players available for their Dec. 31 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats after all. Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. plan to play in the Sugar Bowl, head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low on Friday. Saban added the Crimson Tide aren't expecting any players will opt out of the game.
Bleacher Report
FCS Playoffs 2022-23: Date, Schedule for NDSU vs. SDSU Championship
The No. 1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face the No. 3 North Dakota State Bison in a huge rivalry matchup in the 2023 FCS championship game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas, following a 39-18 win over No. 4 Montana State on Saturday. South Dakota State is back in...
Bleacher Report
Jared Goff and Geno Smith Somehow Hold the NFL Offseason in Their Hands
Just as we all expected at the start of the 2022 NFL season, the league's 2023 offseason could hinge significantly on the fates of Geno Smith and Jared Goff. Yeah, the NFL never stops making us use the ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ emoji. See, just a few months ago, preseason...
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jeff Saturday: 'Plenty of Blame to Go Around' After Historic Loss to Vikings
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday didn't pinpoint one specific thing that went wrong for his team in its historic 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after the game, Saturday said there is "plenty of blame to go around" after the Colts blew...
Bleacher Report
Bears' Teven Jenkins Stretchered Off vs. Eagles with Neck Injury
The Chicago Bears have ruled out offensive lineman Teven Jenkins for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck injury. Jenkins suffered the injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field:. Michael Schofield replaced Jenkins at right guard. The 24-year-old Jenkins is in...
Bleacher Report
Matt Ryan, Jeff Saturday Torched by Twitter as Colts Blow 33-0 Lead, Fall To Vikings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and head coach Jeff Saturday endured no shortage of vitriol from Twitter on Saturday after the Colts blew a 33-0 lead and fell 39-36 to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime. Minnesota's win marked the biggest comeback victory in NFL history in the regular season or...
