thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Frank Gore Jr. Told Dad 'I'm the Best in the Family' After Breaking NCAA Bowl Record

Frank Gore ranks third in NFL history in rushing yards, but his son Frank Gore Jr. might now be the superstar in the family. The younger Gore set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. After the game, he let his father hear it with some trash talk.
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Colt McCoy Out vs. Broncos with Concussion; Replaced by Trace McSorley

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos and was replaced by third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. McCoy appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter after taking a knee to the head while being tackled. McCoy completed...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

ESPN: NFL Informs Owners That Teams Spent $800M on Fired Coaches, Execs Over 5 Years

NFL teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years alone, the league said in a message to owners last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. League officials distributed spreadsheets at the owners' meetings in Dallas noting how much each team was spending on...
Bleacher Report

Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Won't Opt out of Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have two of their best players available for their Dec. 31 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats after all. Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. plan to play in the Sugar Bowl, head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low on Friday. Saban added the Crimson Tide aren't expecting any players will opt out of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

FCS Playoffs 2022-23: Date, Schedule for NDSU vs. SDSU Championship

The No. 1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face the No. 3 North Dakota State Bison in a huge rivalry matchup in the 2023 FCS championship game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas, following a 39-18 win over No. 4 Montana State on Saturday. South Dakota State is back in...
FARGO, ND
Bleacher Report

Bears' Teven Jenkins Stretchered Off vs. Eagles with Neck Injury

The Chicago Bears have ruled out offensive lineman Teven Jenkins for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck injury. Jenkins suffered the injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field:. Michael Schofield replaced Jenkins at right guard. The 24-year-old Jenkins is in...
CHICAGO, IL

