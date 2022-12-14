Read full article on original website
Dolph Ziggler: WWE Banned Me From Wearing Leopard Print
Dolph Ziggler has worn plenty of attires throughout his WWE career, but don’t expect to see him wear leopard print. Ziggler debuted as the golf caddy of Kerwin White (Chavo Guerrero) in 2005 before being introduced as Nicky of the Spirit Squad in 2006. It wouldn’t be until 2008...
Drew McIntyre Names His Favorite WWE Opponent
WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has named Sheamus as his favorite opponent to step in the ring with. Both Sheamus and McIntyre signed with WWE in 2007 and have held multiple World Championships each. After telling Faction 919 that he has enjoyed working with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, McIntyre...
Stokely Hathaway On Plans With CM Punk, Fans Being Impatient, More
Recently, Stokely Hathaway of The Firm was a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. On the podcast, the former Malcolm Bivens talked about MJF, cancelled plans with CM Punk, and reestablishing The Firm thereafter. Detailing the scrapped plans with CM Punk post-All Out:“Everything that was supposed to happen with...
Mick Foley Says Stephanie McMahon Would Help Him In Promos
Prior to the 2016 WWE Draft, Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon were chosen to oversee Monday Night Raw. The two got along well in real life, but played up their conflict onscreen to great effect for the red brand. Foley and the McMahon family have had their share of ups...
MJF Says AEW Were Stupid To Sit Him Out During Pandemic Shows
AEW World Champion MJF has said the company was stupid to keep him on the sidelines during the pandemic era. In early 2020, AEW was forced to host shows without live fans due to safeguarding measures stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of fans, AEW had wrestlers sit in the...
Update On Goldberg’s WWE Contract Status
A new report from Fightful Select has an update on Goldberg’s current contract status with WWE. It was previously reported that Goldberg’s deal would expire at the end of 2022. As it stands now, that is the only deal Goldberg has and rumors of a new contract or an extension have been debunked. It was whispered that Goldberg had signed a new contract similar to his previous one: a two-year deal with five matches guaranteed. Three of those matches would come against new talent Goldberg hadn’t previously faced.
AEW Wrestler Undergoes Surgery
Griff Garrison has undergone surgery. On Friday, the AEW wrestler took to social media to reveal that he underwent surgery for an unknown injury. He wrote,. “Had to go under the knife today. I’ll be back in no time.”. We send our best wishes to Garrison on getting well...
News On PPV Buys & Attendance For ROH Final Battle
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ring of Honor Final Battle 2022 brought in 25,000 pay-per-view buys. ROH aired the PPV on a Saturday to see if it would be a good slot for shows. 19,000 of the buys came via streaming with 6,400 being from cable. The final numbers...
Kenny Omega Competes On AEW Dark
Say what you will about Kenny Omega, but there is no denying that the man loves wrestling. He’ll do it all over the world, in front of crowds of all sizes, and against opponents of every stripe. And even though he is a featured performer on AEW’s flagship show, Dynamite, The Cleaner is also willing to wrestle on AEW’s lower-profile shows, as well.
Jeff Jarrett Responds To Claims That He “Worked” Vince Russo
On a recent episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Jeff Jarrett responded to claims that he “worked” Vince Russo during their friendship in 2002. Jarrett also discussed his first impressions of Samoa Joe. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Responding to...
WWE’s “This Is Awesome” Returning For Second Season
If you’ve watched pro wrestling in the last decade, you’ve heard fans chant “this is awesome!” Leave it to WWE to co-opt the phrase for themselves and name a television series after it. WWE This Is Awesome first aired on July 29, 2022 on the WWE...
Liv Morgan Aims To Transition Into Hollywood Following Retirement From Wrestling
At 28 years old, Liv Morgan has plenty of time left in the squared circle. Although Morgan isn’t hanging up her boots any time soon, she already seems to be preparing for her life after pro wrestling. Speaking on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Morgan revealed her...
William Regal Discusses Putting Family Before Wrestling
William Regal will be returning soon to WWE, having been written off of AEW television as part of his storyline with MJF. Regal is expected to be a coach and work in a backstage role with WWE. On the final episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, Regal spoke about the...
William Regal Talks How Talent Overcomplicate Wrestling, Hating The Word Mark
William Regal took to the final episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Regal discussed his dislike for the term “mark,” professional wrestling being overcomplicated today, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Backstage Update On Talent Previously Rumored For Royal Rumble
Rumors have been swirling about KAIRI’s return at next month’s Royal Rumble. According to an update from Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, fans shouldn’t put too much stock in those rumors. Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/16/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of episode, which you can see below:. Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian, Trent Seven & The Butcher and The Blade. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
AEW Rampage Results (12/16/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of AEW Rampage airing on December 16, 2022. If you missed it, here are the results for this week’s Dynamite: 12/14. AEW Rampage Results (12/16/2022) #1.Jon Moxley* vs. Sammy Guevara — Winner: Jon Moxley via submission. *Guevara ripped Moxley’s earring out...
Brian Kendrick Reveals The Reason Why Vince McMahon Nixed “The Hooliganz” Name
In 2005, Brian Kendrick returned to WWE and joined forces with Paul London to capture the World Tag Team Title and WWE Tag Team Titles, the latter of which became the longest tag team title reign until WrestleMania 20. Despite holding the tag team titles for almost a year, Kendrick and London never had an official tag team name.
Action Andretti Discusses Dynamite Match With Chris Jericho
Action Andretti was the talk of the wrestling world on Wednesday night, as the young competitor pulled off a stunning upset by defeating Chris Jericho on Dynamite. Andretti, signed to an AEW contract by Tony Khan after the match, discussed his new found fame on Busted Open Radio. Highlights below...
The Latest On Trent Seven’s AEW Contract Status
Trent Seven made his AEW debut this past week on Rampage in a losing effort against All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. An NXT alumnus, Seven was also in the audience at ROH Final Battle 2022. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seven has signed a per-appearance contract with...
