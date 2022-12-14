A new report from Fightful Select has an update on Goldberg’s current contract status with WWE. It was previously reported that Goldberg’s deal would expire at the end of 2022. As it stands now, that is the only deal Goldberg has and rumors of a new contract or an extension have been debunked. It was whispered that Goldberg had signed a new contract similar to his previous one: a two-year deal with five matches guaranteed. Three of those matches would come against new talent Goldberg hadn’t previously faced.

