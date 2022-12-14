ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek suspect who kicked woman in stomach on Muni bus

By San Francisco Police Department, Andrew Fortin-Caldera
 4 days ago
Surveillance video released by San Francisco police shows a  man kicking a woman in her abdomen as she scanned her Clipper card. The suspect fled the scene on foot. San Francisco Police Department

San Francisco police on Wednesday released images and sought the public's help to identity a man who kicked a 79-year-old woman in the stomach on a Muni bus in the Japantown area.

Officers were called just after 11:20 a.m. on Saturday to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, the San Francisco Police Department reported.

The victim told officers that she was boarding the Muni 38 Line bus when the man "in an unprovoked attack, kicked the victim in the abdomen with enough force to knock her to the ground," according to the police.

Surveillance video released by the police depicts the woman stepping onto the rear portion of the bus and scanning her Clipper card as the man rises from a seat and moves to exit the bus. The man is shown in the video kicking the woman in her abdomen just before exiting the bus and fleeing the scene on foot.

Paramedics were called to the scene and assessed the woman for injuries, learning that she had struck her head on a bus railing as she fell. She was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries

Authorities did not identify the woman, but ABC7 interviewed the woman – who asked to be identified only as Lisa – and learned that she was on her way to Oracle Park for work at the time of the assault, and that the man did not steal anything from her after knocking the woman to the ground.

Police described the suspect as in his 20s or 30s who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with dark hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the assault was asked to contact police at 415 575-4444.

