Yakima, WA

Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima! You Might See Your Home!

Even though we’re halfway through December, it’s still not too late to get decorating your house. Heck, you can act like my family has many times, decorate, and then forget to pull down the lights after the New Year. This, in a way, is smart, so you have a great jump start next year! Why not?!?! I drove through the neighborhoods of West Valley and Selah and took pictures of great houses all decked out in holiday brightness. I decided to take one more trek out with my camera to capture more houses which made me smile. This time my wife & I cruised the neighborhood between 40th & 16th around Yakima Ave & Chestnut.
7 New Businesses We’d Like To Fill The Sonic Drive-In Yakima Location

When news broke about the Sonic Drive-in closing down last September, many of us were pretty bummed. No one really knew how long it would be closed, nor expected the type of legal trouble that the franchise owner in the northwest was up against. I still had hope that it would re-open. Well, at least until yesterday (12/14). I drove by and saw a man boarding up the windows. Now there are many reasons for someone to do that. The obvious is to help keep people out and to protect against the elements. For those of us feeling that this place is dead, this might as well have been the final nail in the coffin.
5 Local Yakima Spots to Get Your Candy Cane Milkshake Fix

'Tis the season for all things peppermint flavored from coffee creamers to chocolate treats and plenty of different ways to partake including milkshakes. If a peppermint milkshake is what you desire, the Yakima Valley offers five local and unique spots to order your favorite holiday shakes. Where Can I Find...
6 Wish List Items Yakima DOES NOT want for Christmas

As children finish their Christmas lists for Santa, adults (for the most part) are doing quite the opposite. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m looking at this time of year as non-stop deadlines. My schedule is so slammed with obligations it just makes my head spin: family functions, friends gathering for the holidays, events, and work deadlines. Don’t get me wrong, the more things I have to do, there is a part of me that feels grateful (if I’m needed or requested to attend, then I’m wanted & loved, simple as that). As I’ve gotten older, I realize my Christmas want list has changed drastically, more of an “I don’t want” list. The things that I cherish more are things that can’t really be bought, so that brought the question to mind, “What DON’T you want for Christmas?”
Hazardous Air Quality Warning: How Do You Stay Safe in Yakima?

The air is cold and a bit thick in the Yakima Valley this week. So much so, that the National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory. The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon is warning of hazardous weather conditions for the Yakima Valley, issuing an Air Stagnation Advisory for Yakima until at least 3:00 pm on Friday, December 16th.
Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?

The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
Free STEM Day Set for Youths Ages 4 to 11 at YVC

A couple of years before COVID, I took my daughter, Willow, to a STEM Day event for kids at YVC (Yakima Valley College). She had so much fun there. The year was 2019. She was around 6 or 7 years old at the time. We met up with some friends from Selah who had a daughter in the same Girl Scout troop as us and we all walked around the STEM Day booths and had a blast.
5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)

Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
The Top 4 Fast Food Places we Wish Were in Yakima

3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
Union Gap Lighted Parade & Magical After Party This Sunday

Searching for Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. The season of Christmas Lighted Parades wraps up this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with Union Gap's Lighted Parade beginning at 6 pm. If you are interested in participating in the actual parade there is still time to enter and there will even be an after-party in the parking lot of Valley Mall!
Time to Fill the Gas Tank? Prices Down In Eastern Washington

If you're driving to the gas station today in Washington State you're paying an average of $4.10 per gallon. But if you're filling up in eastern and central Washington Triple A and GasBuddy say you're paying an average of $3.72 per gallon. Prices in eastern and central Washington are down 17.6 cents a gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today.
5 Hidden Gem Stores in Yakima You Could Consider for Unique Gifts

With Christmas and any holiday or birthday coming up, there are plenty of reasons to visit some great stores right here in our valley. Sure, you have the mainstay stores that have been here for years that have always provided exactly what you need but while you're out doing some gift hunting, consider these places that you may not have thought of for unique gift ideas on your list.
