Chicago, IL

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls, live stream, prediction, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Knicks will meet the Chicago Bulls meet in NBA action on Wednesday night at the United Center.

The Knicks will look to extend their four-game winning streak with another win tonight, while the Bulls have been on the other side while losing five of their last eight games, they will look to turn that around tonight in front of the home crowd.

We have you covered throughout the NBA season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NBA action tonight.

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls

  • When: Wednesday, December 14
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, NBCS Chicago, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls (-3.5)

O/U: 226.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 on Sunday afternoon from Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals are coming off a 23-10 win over the Browns as they look for their 10th win of the season with Joe Burrow leading the way. Meanwhile, the Bucs have struggled and come into today’s game with a 6-7 record as they are still fighting for a playoff spot as Tom Brady will look to rebound after a couple of bad games.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL

The Tennessee Titans will meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 on Sunday afternoon from SoFi Stadium. The Titans will be looking to snap a three-game winning streak today as they continue to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Chargers looked like a different team last week while taking down the Dolphins last week as they look to make a playoff push with another win.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBA commissioner Adam Silver highlights Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's role representing the US

NBA commissioner Adam Silver highlighted the Boston Celtics’ role this season in representing the United States in an increasingly international league with a certain Celtics star the sole US player among the Association’s top-five scorers this season while talking about the growth of the league at the 2022 NBA Mexico City Game on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
