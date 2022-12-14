ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Far Cry and Yakuza headline PlayStation Plus December games

By Josh Broadwell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BntCR_0jiyZb5q00

If you fancy playing the likes of Far Cry 5, Yakuza, and Pillars of Eternity 2 at no extra charge, then the PlayStation Plus December games selection has some good news for you. Sony announced the next batch of new PS Plus games in a blog post, but while there are plenty of modern games to choose from, the service’s retro games on offer are still slim in number.

Leading the December games is Far Cry 5 from Ubisoft, along with Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, perfect if you want to get a taste of RGG Studios’ hit crime series before Like A Dragon: Ishin comes out in February. Judgment, also from RGG, Pillars of Eternity 2, Mortal Shell, and Evil Genius 2 are also available to download for free.

You can also grab Far Cry New Dawn and Far Cry Primal to accompany Far Cry 5.

On the retro side are Ridge Racer 2 and Pinball Heroes, both for the PSP, along with Heavenly Sword, a PS3 action game from Senua maker Ninja Theory. Last of all is Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, originally released on the original PlayStation.

All these will be available to download for free on Dec. 20, 2022, for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022

PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.
Polygon

Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office total is already making waves

The box-office returns for Avatar: The Way of Water have started to roll in and they signal a massive hit for James Cameron. The mega-blockbuster, which was released on Dec. 16 in the United States, made $17 million in previews on Thursday night, as well as around $69 million so far in global markets, including China. On Friday, Disney reported a cumulative gross of $53 million.
GAMINGbible

Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now

On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
GAMINGbible

Wednesday already dethroned as Netflix's top-watched show

Earlier this year when Stranger Things’ fourth season hit Netflix, it didn’t seem like anything was ever going to be able to top its huge viewing figures. In its first week alone, it was viewed for a whopping 286.79 million hours by fans - the hype was immense, and everyone was talking about it.
IndieWire

Netflix Cancels ‘Blockbuster,’ Much Like How Netflix Canceled Blockbuster

When Netflix announced it was making a sitcom about Blockbuster employees, the irony was lost on absolutely no one. The Vanessa Ramos-created workplace sitcom was about the last Blockbuster video store in America, and Netflix was the primary reason that most of those stores shuttered. Netflix’s original business model of sending DVDs through the mail was a major obstacle for the iconic video store chain, but its eventual pivot to streaming proved to be an insurmountable death blow to Blockbuster. To many, the sitcom was a declaration of victory, one corporation asserting its dominance by dancing on the grave of a competitor....
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2023

It goes the same every year; the holidays are a time for joy and renewal, and the new year is a time to throw it all away, recover emotionally, and ignore real life until February (at least). We’re talking peak winter, existential angst — the kind of things you can’t face down without a warm blanket and a weekend TV marathon. The Netflix library gets lots of new film titles in January 2023, including the first five “Rocky” movies, “Top Gun,” and the triumphant return of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Though the TV pickings are slimmer, it’s the perfect time...
22 WSBT

Pokémon prepares to say goodbye to Ash and Pikachu in 2023

WASHINGTON (TND) — After 15 years, 23 movies, 25 seasons and more than 1000 episodes, Ash Ketchum, the boy from "Pallet Town" that inspired people all over the world to “catch ‘em all” and become Pokémon masters and his peerless partner Pikachu, will retire from being the public face of the “Pokémon” animated series and de facto faces of the franchise.
WASHINGTON STATE
Digital Trends

10 villains who need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked

Though Marvel Studios has just about finished Phase Four of its cinematic universe, there are still many powerful supervillains that should be introduced in future projects. There are plenty of evil scientists, ancient demons, and cosmic conquerors that the studio can bring in to face Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In anticipation of the battles to come, here are the villains that need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
thedigitalfix.com

DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman

Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
makeuseof.com

8 Things You Might Not Know About Your PS5’s DualSense Controller

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You will probably agree that one of the most innovative and impressive aspects of the PS5 is its DualSense controller. The controller does not just look and feel great, but it’s packed with amazing features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone— we bet you knew this already.
ComicBook

Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'

Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay

Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
notebookcheck.net

Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option

It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
SVG

Everyone Has A Chance To Win $1 Million From MrBeast

MrBeast is hosting another one of his jackpot competitions, and everyone has a chance to enter this time around. The content creator, who has amassed a whopping 118 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for creating challenges with massive monetary prizes. In the past, he's organized events like a competition to win ownership of a $2 million tropical island and a game in which contestants played hide-and-seek with the creator for $10,000 each. He even once tossed $3.5 million on creating a real-life version of Netflix's "Squid Game," the most money MrBeast ever spent on a video.
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Gives Away First Free Holiday Game

The Epic Games Store has today given out its first free game for the 2022 holiday season. While Epic's PC storefront gives out new free games on a weekly basis, to coincide with the holidays, the company behind Fortnite always goes a bit harder than normal. For the remainder of 2022, the Epic Games Store will be handing out 15 titles for no cost at all. And while Epic Games Store users won't have long to snag each of these games, the first offering is up for grabs right now.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

190K+
Followers
244K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy