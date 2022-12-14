Far Cry and Yakuza headline PlayStation Plus December games

If you fancy playing the likes of Far Cry 5, Yakuza, and Pillars of Eternity 2 at no extra charge, then the PlayStation Plus December games selection has some good news for you. Sony announced the next batch of new PS Plus games in a blog post, but while there are plenty of modern games to choose from, the service’s retro games on offer are still slim in number.

Leading the December games is Far Cry 5 from Ubisoft, along with Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, perfect if you want to get a taste of RGG Studios’ hit crime series before Like A Dragon: Ishin comes out in February. Judgment, also from RGG, Pillars of Eternity 2, Mortal Shell, and Evil Genius 2 are also available to download for free.

You can also grab Far Cry New Dawn and Far Cry Primal to accompany Far Cry 5.

On the retro side are Ridge Racer 2 and Pinball Heroes, both for the PSP, along with Heavenly Sword, a PS3 action game from Senua maker Ninja Theory. Last of all is Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, originally released on the original PlayStation.

All these will be available to download for free on Dec. 20, 2022, for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF