Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘have interest’ in trade for Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal
Throughout the history of their franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers have always had big dreams for the trade market. Part of that, it must be noted, is because — from getting Pau Gasol for next to nothing, to as far back as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar demanding his way to California — their wildest goals have a habit of coming true.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Lakers Land Pacers’ Buddy Hield In Bold Trade Scenario
Go find someone who isn’t a fan of NBA basketball. Ask them what they think is the most important skill in the game. You’re likely to get the same answer:. Yes and no. Fans of the sport may argue that the answer is playmaking. Still, even the league’s best playmakers won’t get far without shooters to make plays for.
76ers Land Magic’s Gary Harris In Bold Trade Scenario
Every NBA team wants to contend for the NBA championship. Eventually. Sometimes, knowing how close a team is can be difficult. After all, every team’s record doesn’t reflect their potential. Some teams are loaded with talent, and it just hasn’t clicked yet. If it does, they could end up in the running for a championship.
Mavericks Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
Talent comes in many forms, especially in the NBA. There’s a tremendous difference between being good at something and being one of the best at it. Let’s say you need major surgery. If you find out that your surgeon is one of the best in the world, that’s very reassuring. If you’re told that they’re simply good, it may be a little harder to sleep at night.
Dallas Mavericks’ Bold Trade Plans For New Center
The Detroit Pistons are a team that many people will keep an eye on in the coming weeks. They had some tepid expectations about making a run at a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but an injury to Cade Cunningham has derailed those hopes. Detroit is currently 8-22, already five games out of a play-in spot.
Pelicans Land Raptors’ Fred VanVleet In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, balance is key. At the same time, sometimes, it’s best to lean into your strengths. NBA teams face the same dilemma. Do you play video games? Let’s say you do. When you’re building a character, you can try to make them balanced – or, you can try to make them elite in the strengths you choose. Sometimes, that’s simply a better strategy.
Thunder Land Lakers’ Anthony Davis In Bold Trade Scenario
Around the NBA, teams’ situations are defined by their draft capital. Is your team losing? That’s fine – as long as they have their upcoming pick, or at the very least, substantial draft capital from other teams. Otherwise, they’re losing without any purpose. That’s been the...
Shocking Details Emerge Of Myles Turner’s Pacers Future
One of the more pleasant surprises in the NBA thus far this season has been the play of the Indiana Pacers. They are currently 15-14 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, only a half-game behind the New York Knicks who are in sixth and the last team outside of the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Heat Land Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, it’s best to take the path of least resistance. Sometimes. There’s no reason to make your life more complicated than it needs to be. The same can be said about the NBA. At the same time, life gets complicated. Sometimes, you can’t make it any easier.
