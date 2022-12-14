ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼

If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News

Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
PORT HUENEME, CA
KTLA

Famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized; cougar had been struck by car

Five days after his capture in a Los Feliz backyard, famed mountain lion P-22 has been euthanized, officials announced Saturday. The cougar was evidently struck by a car near Griffith Park prior to his capture, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said the likely crash was reported Sunday […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Ana winds expected in Ventura County, dry weather ahead

There is a wind advisory on Friday from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m. in Ventura County.  The offshore flow will also bring gusty Santa Ana winds into the area. Northeast winds between 20 to 30 mph could happen, with the highest of 45 mph.  Dry weather will continue through the weekend and next week. However, The post Santa Ana winds expected in Ventura County, dry weather ahead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Celebrity cougar P-22 euthanized; his life in photos

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Saturday that famous mountain lion P-22 was euthanized. The cougar had apparently been struck by a car shortly before he was captured on Monday. Prior to his capture, he had been accused of attacking pet Chihuahuas in the Hollywood Hills. The 12-year-old cougar was a certified star, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
visitventuraca.com

New Businesses You Have to Check Out in Ventura | December 2022

In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This December, we welcome five new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Slightly warmer temperatures and a Santa Ana wind event

Daytime high temperatures will be slightly warmer on Friday, but will remain below average for the time being. Highs along the coast will primarily be in the upper 50s and low 60s, while highs inland will be in the low 60s on Friday. Plenty of sunshine is expected to accompany the cool temperatures. A moderate The post Slightly warmer temperatures and a Santa Ana wind event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara

••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Another Frosty Night For Ventura County

Ventura County is experiencing another chilly night with overnight lows forecast for the low '30s in the valleys, upper 30's in the inland coastal areas, and teens and '20s in the mountains. A Frost Advisory remains in effect through Thursday morning. Tuesday morning the overnight lows were 30 in Ojai,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

