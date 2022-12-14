There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Calix Inc. (CALX) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $74.59. The Calix Inc. has recorded 12,891 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Sterling LAMB Wins the Calix Customer Innovations “Giant of Operations” Award for Its Innovative Use of Calix Platforms To Reduce Managed Services Provisioning Times by 67 Percent.

2 DAYS AGO