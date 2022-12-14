The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$7.32, or -3.35%, to $211.18. The Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has recorded 19,008 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Charles River Laboratories Adds Craig B. Thompson, M.D. to Board of Directors.

2 DAYS AGO