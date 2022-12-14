Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teenager who was killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Landon Nokes, 19, was killed just north of Fegenbush Lane. Nokes died from blunt force trauma in a head-on collision.
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested after wrong-way crash appears in jail court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man arrested in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash that happened early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway appeared in jail court Thursday morning. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was booked at the Louisville Department of Corrections Wednesday night after staying at UofL Hospital to be...
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
Wave 3
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
WLKY.com
All lanes back open after multi-vehicle crash on I-264 E near Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes are back open on I-264 E after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday. MetroSafe said that crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officials said that a semi truck was rear ended by a car causing the semi to hit two more vehicles. Two people were...
Wave 3
LFD investigating cause of Russell neighborhood strip mall fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are working to determine what caused a Russell neighborhood strip mall fire to start early Wednesday morning. MetroSafe confirmed the fire was in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery.
Wave 3
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
'I don't even want to go out if it's dark outside': Teens arrested in brutal carjacking of 70-year-old woman in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There’s been two arrests in a brutal carjacking that left a 70-year-old woman in need of stitches in her head. Tuesday, Jeffersontown Police told WHAS11 that a 14 and 16 year old have been arrested. The carjacking happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 9:30 p.m....
Wave 3
Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is working on getting more information on an early morning fire in West Louisville. MetroSafe confirmed the fire is in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery. Louisville...
Wave 3
Hardin County cities work to provide shelter from cold temperatures
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County residents looking for assistance from the cold will have several resources for shelter available. According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham, the City of Elizabethtown, City of Radcliff and City of Vine Grove are working together to help residents in need find shelter.
Wave 3
Road Condition Update from the Stormtracker: 6:00
Louisville Metro officials give update on city’s arctic front preparation. A news conference was held Thursday morning before the winter storm. Experts have made it clear this winter storm is very serious.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 12/20
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend. Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire. Updated: 22 hours ago. A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats. $11 million...
'Immediate closure' for major ramp on Watterson Expressway on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers will need to find an alternate route on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers of an "immediate closure" of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East until around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20. Crews are reportedly replacing an expansion...
Wave 3
Sherman Minton to reopen a day ahead of schedule
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - After being closed for more than a week, the eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are set to reopen a day early. The bridge, which carries Interstate 64 traffic across the Ohio River between New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, is undergoing a multi-phase rehab process over a three year period.
Wave 3
Mayor Fischer gives update on Louisville Metro’s arctic front preparation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and city officials provided an update this morning on how the city is preparing for the arctic front. Director of Metro Public Works & Assets Vanessa Burns said roads could not be pretreated due to the rain. However, salt will be added when possible.
Louisville police investigate 'very bizarre' shooting in St. Dennis, 2 killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Sunday left two men dead. According to police, around 9 a.m., Second Division officers responded to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That in the St. Dennis neighborhood. When officers arrived, they...
Wave 3
KYTC District 5 ‘Snowfighters’ prep for arctic storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the first significant winter storm of the season approaches, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 has activated its snow and ice plan, according to a release. The district maintenance staff will stay past closing Thursday with a shift change at midnight. Those crews will...
Wave 3
Shawnee neighborhood house total loss in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is now being described as a total loss by the Louisville Fire Department. The fire occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street. LFD was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters got there at 6:12 a.m. They noticed...
Wave 3
Drivers traveling for the holidays are adjusting their trips to avoid freezing weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be a lot of people driving to their holiday destinations this year and a lot of folks are re-planning their trips to get there safely. People who are driving up to 22 hours straight just to avoid the bad weather said they have planned their trips around this storm to ensure they avoid any danger.
