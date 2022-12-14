ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville man arrested after wrong-way crash appears in jail court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man arrested in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash that happened early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway appeared in jail court Thursday morning. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was booked at the Louisville Department of Corrections Wednesday night after staying at UofL Hospital to be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LFD investigating cause of Russell neighborhood strip mall fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are working to determine what caused a Russell neighborhood strip mall fire to start early Wednesday morning. MetroSafe confirmed the fire was in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is working on getting more information on an early morning fire in West Louisville. MetroSafe confirmed the fire is in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hardin County cities work to provide shelter from cold temperatures

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County residents looking for assistance from the cold will have several resources for shelter available. According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham, the City of Elizabethtown, City of Radcliff and City of Vine Grove are working together to help residents in need find shelter.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 12/20

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend. Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire. Updated: 22 hours ago. A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats. $11 million...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sherman Minton to reopen a day ahead of schedule

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - After being closed for more than a week, the eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are set to reopen a day early. The bridge, which carries Interstate 64 traffic across the Ohio River between New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, is undergoing a multi-phase rehab process over a three year period.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

KYTC District 5 ‘Snowfighters’ prep for arctic storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the first significant winter storm of the season approaches, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 has activated its snow and ice plan, according to a release. The district maintenance staff will stay past closing Thursday with a shift change at midnight. Those crews will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Shawnee neighborhood house total loss in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is now being described as a total loss by the Louisville Fire Department. The fire occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street. LFD was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters got there at 6:12 a.m. They noticed...
LOUISVILLE, KY

