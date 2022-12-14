ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Chad Webb details coaching West Texas A&M women and Amarillo Bombers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chad Webb is widely known as one of the best soccer coaches around. After leading the West Texas A&M women’s team to another successful season, he’s not done. Webb is following up his trip to the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament with WT by taking the reigns as the head coach of the Amarillo Bombers soccer program once again.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Politics Today: Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson interview

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday’s Politics Today, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson spoke with KAMR Local 4 News’s Jackie Kingston after Nelson’s recent announcement that she would not be running for re-election in May 2023. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Nelson was first elected as Amarillo’s mayor in 2017. Nelson subsequently served three terms […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting

VIDEO: Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. The government recently awarded Potter County a large sum of money called the State and Local Fiscal. Updated: 12 hours ago. The government recently awarded Potter County a large sum of money called the State and Local...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?

It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Zoo winter camp registration deadline today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo zoo will host a winter camp for kids. Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is still open, but pre-registration is needed and it closes at 8:00 p.m. The camp is Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for ages six...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Snowy Crashes In Amarillo

So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic detoured after semi-trailer caught fire in Oldham County

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Officials with TxDOT Amarillo report that I-40 eastbound has been reopened. Original Story. OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fire involving the trailer of a semi-truck near the Potter County/Oldham County line. According to DPS, the fire wasn’t caused by a […]
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy