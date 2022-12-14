Read full article on original website
KFDA
Hoops Madness: Canyon sweeps West Plains, Randall girls take down Dumas, Amarillo High boys outlast Monterey
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just hours after high school athletes from across the Texas panhandle closed the textbooks in preparation for Christmas vacation, they took the court for another night of basketball before the weekend. The Canyon Eagles and West Plains wolves faced off for the first time on the...
abc7amarillo.com
5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
KFDA
Chad Webb details coaching West Texas A&M women and Amarillo Bombers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chad Webb is widely known as one of the best soccer coaches around. After leading the West Texas A&M women’s team to another successful season, he’s not done. Webb is following up his trip to the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament with WT by taking the reigns as the head coach of the Amarillo Bombers soccer program once again.
Politics Today: Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson interview
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday’s Politics Today, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson spoke with KAMR Local 4 News’s Jackie Kingston after Nelson’s recent announcement that she would not be running for re-election in May 2023. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Nelson was first elected as Amarillo’s mayor in 2017. Nelson subsequently served three terms […]
KFDA
VIDEO: COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting
VIDEO: Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations.
One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?
It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
KFDA
VIDEO: Clovis Police: 2 juveniles wanted after 3 different thefts at 3 Allsusps
VIDEO: Clovis Police: 2 juveniles wanted after 3 different thefts at 3 Allsusps
KFDA
Amarillo Zoo winter camp registration deadline today
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo zoo will host a winter camp for kids. Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is still open, but pre-registration is needed and it closes at 8:00 p.m. The camp is Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for ages six...
Area dentist to surprise resident with dental makeover
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday. Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants. The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, […]
Snowy Crashes In Amarillo
So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
Traffic detoured after semi-trailer caught fire in Oldham County
UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Officials with TxDOT Amarillo report that I-40 eastbound has been reopened. Original Story. OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fire involving the trailer of a semi-truck near the Potter County/Oldham County line. According to DPS, the fire wasn’t caused by a […]
Amarillo returns to twice-a-week trash pick-up service
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced Thursday that the Solid Waste Department will return to a twice-a-week trash pickup service on Jan. 9. According to a COA news release, COA reverted to a once-a-week trash pick-up service in September after a decrease in staffing members. Since then staff levels have risen […]
Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 4 retiring after 16 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Alphonso Vaughn is retiring after 16 years. A retirement party was held for him this afternoon at the Santa Fe Building. Vaughn said a project that stands out to him during his time in office is the implementation of the Public Defender Management Assigned Council […]
Christmas Miracle – Amarillo Trash Service Back to Normal Soon
As I took the trip out to my dumpster last week I had hoped for two things. I wanted ever so much for there to be room for my bag of trash. I also had wished that we could go back to twice-a-week pickups. I even thought about making that...
KFDA
Amarillo City Council approves purchase of 7 new outdoor warning sirens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will soon have more warning sirens to alert you of emergencies. The City Council has approved the purchase of seven outdoor warning sirens for $188,000. Five of them will be put up in Randall County and the other two will be in...
abc7amarillo.com
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Amarillo Business Destroyed by Fire – Here’s How to Help
Amarillo is a great community that comes together especially when tragedy hits one of our community members. On Thursday, December 1st, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a 2-alarm structure fire located at Advance Tire Shop located at 2200 SE 27th. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, multiple...
