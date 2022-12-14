ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Morgan Messenger

Rain & freezing temps close schools, courthouse

A winter storm that’s been moving across the U.S. has arrived in our area, bringing rain that’s turned to ice on Thursday morning. Anticipating the weather system, Morgan County Schools alerted families on Wednesday evening that students will be having a “non-traditional instructional day” at home, and the Morgan County Courthouse closed for the day out of “an abundance of caution.”
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
mocoshow.com

Latest Update and Final Pencil Prediction For Thursday, December 15

All of MoCo is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 10pm Wednesday night until 1pm Thursday afternoon. The advisory starts a few hours before any wintry precipitation is expected to fall and ends a couple hours after it’s expected to changeover to just rain as a buffer in case things decide to start or end a little earlier or later than anticipated.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting 10pm Wednesday Night

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10pm Wednesday night until 1pm Thursday for all of Montgomery County. Per the National Weather Service: “Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute on.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wintry mix will bring light ice accumulations to Baltimore Thursday, heavier in Western MD

BALTIMORE — Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.A wintry mix starts predawn Thursday through the morning rush hour.Once it stops, then all rain for the rest of the day. Rain could become heavy at times. Ice accumulations in #Baltimore will be light, and heavier in Western Maryland. Rain totals will in 1 to 2 inches by Friday morning.  It will be clear and cold tonight, with low temperatures falling well into the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state

BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
MARYLAND STATE
local21news.com

Pick-up overturns due to icy roads in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Now is as good of a time as any to make sure that you are staying cautious during the holidays, as temperatures begin to freeze over many roads across Central PA. One of those very roads lead to an unfortunate accident where a pick-up...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Offers Tips to Prepare for the Winter Storm Season

Per Montgomery County: As the winter season begins, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) are encouraging community members to familiarize themselves with what to do before, during and after a winter storm. With winter weather, there are several factors that...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Responds to Collision Involving Seven Vehicles on Saturday Afternoon

12:45pm Update: Montgomery Coutny Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a loaded cement truck and six other vehicles. Several people were evaluated and two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Original report below:. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.

WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in 5-vehicle crash on Route 100; 1 dead in fiery crash on Key Bridge

Wet and, in some cases, icy conditions contributed to crashes across Baltimore-area roads Thursday night, including two fatal crashes. The Maryland State Highway Administration reported there were icy roadways and urged people to stay home. For those who need to travel, SHA recommended giving more time to get to where you're going, to drive slowly and to increase your following distance.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Firefighters battling early morning Hereford fire

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that started around 3 a.m. in the 15000 block of Carroll Road in Monkton. No one was hurt and it's not clear what started that blaze in Baltimore County's Hereford Zone. This report will be updated.
MONKTON, MD

