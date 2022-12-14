BALTIMORE — Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.A wintry mix starts predawn Thursday through the morning rush hour.Once it stops, then all rain for the rest of the day. Rain could become heavy at times. Ice accumulations in #Baltimore will be light, and heavier in Western Maryland. Rain totals will in 1 to 2 inches by Friday morning. It will be clear and cold tonight, with low temperatures falling well into the...

