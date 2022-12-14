Read full article on original website
Rain & freezing temps close schools, courthouse
A winter storm that’s been moving across the U.S. has arrived in our area, bringing rain that’s turned to ice on Thursday morning. Anticipating the weather system, Morgan County Schools alerted families on Wednesday evening that students will be having a “non-traditional instructional day” at home, and the Morgan County Courthouse closed for the day out of “an abundance of caution.”
Latest Update and Final Pencil Prediction For Thursday, December 15
All of MoCo is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 10pm Wednesday night until 1pm Thursday afternoon. The advisory starts a few hours before any wintry precipitation is expected to fall and ends a couple hours after it’s expected to changeover to just rain as a buffer in case things decide to start or end a little earlier or later than anticipated.
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting 10pm Wednesday Night
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10pm Wednesday night until 1pm Thursday for all of Montgomery County. Per the National Weather Service: “Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute on.
Maryland Weather: Wintry mix will bring light ice accumulations to Baltimore Thursday, heavier in Western MD
BALTIMORE — Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.A wintry mix starts predawn Thursday through the morning rush hour.Once it stops, then all rain for the rest of the day. Rain could become heavy at times. Ice accumulations in #Baltimore will be light, and heavier in Western Maryland. Rain totals will in 1 to 2 inches by Friday morning. It will be clear and cold tonight, with low temperatures falling well into the...
Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state
BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Region
The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast later this week. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
Pick-up overturns due to icy roads in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Now is as good of a time as any to make sure that you are staying cautious during the holidays, as temperatures begin to freeze over many roads across Central PA. One of those very roads lead to an unfortunate accident where a pick-up...
Driving Could Be Tricky As Frederick County, Surrounding Jurisdictions Face The First Winter Storm Of The Season
Residents are urged to take it slow if they must drive on Thursday. Frederick, Md (KM) The first winter precipitation of the season forecast for Thursday could make traveling very dangerous, especially with freezing rain and possibly sleet in the forecast. The National Weather Service has placed Frederick and Carroll...
As ice storm heads to DC area, here are some common pitfalls to avoid
As the first ice storm of the season descends upon the D.C. area’s northern and western suburbs during the midweek, there are important reminders to keep you safe before, during and after the storm. Also, there are misconceptions to remember as you navigate the first ice storm of the...
Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Offers Tips to Prepare for the Winter Storm Season
Per Montgomery County: As the winter season begins, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) are encouraging community members to familiarize themselves with what to do before, during and after a winter storm. With winter weather, there are several factors that...
MCFRS Responds to Collision Involving Seven Vehicles on Saturday Afternoon
12:45pm Update: Montgomery Coutny Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a loaded cement truck and six other vehicles. Several people were evaluated and two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Original report below:. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded...
Dump Truck Rollover Causes Massive Traffic Delay On I-495 In Montgomery County
Traffic is backed up after a dump truck rollover on I-495, according to MDOT. A dump truck rollover spilled debris over the roadway causing traffic delays after the crash shut down traffic in both directions shortly before noon, Friday, Dec. 16, according to multiple reports. Traffic is delayed in the...
Olney Maryland’s, “Winter City Lights:” the Best Light Show in the Baltimore/D.C. Area
Open all of December, an 18-acre wooded property in Olney inhabits an incredible light show that trails families through 1 million Christmas lights. At $40 a person, it pays for a 1.5 mile hike and a chance to hang out at their 14 bonfires. At the event there is also...
Water main break causes high school in Montgomery County to close early
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A water main break in Montgomery County has caused a nearby high school to close early on Friday. According to a tweet from Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC), which was posted just after 10 a.m., the company had already begun working to minimize the impact of the Clopper Road water main break.
Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.
WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
Update: Washington County Public Schools closed due to storm, others delayed
We knew it was going to happen sooner or later. Winter weather forecasts are leading to closings and cancellations in the Interstate 81 corridor. If your group or organization is canceling an event due to weather Thursday or Friday, let us know at news@herald-mail.com. Here's a list of closings we've...
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash on Route 100; 1 dead in fiery crash on Key Bridge
Wet and, in some cases, icy conditions contributed to crashes across Baltimore-area roads Thursday night, including two fatal crashes. The Maryland State Highway Administration reported there were icy roadways and urged people to stay home. For those who need to travel, SHA recommended giving more time to get to where you're going, to drive slowly and to increase your following distance.
Firefighters battling early morning Hereford fire
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that started around 3 a.m. in the 15000 block of Carroll Road in Monkton. No one was hurt and it's not clear what started that blaze in Baltimore County's Hereford Zone. This report will be updated.
Unattended candle blamed for overnight Carroll County fire
A fire caused by unattended candles caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Carroll County duplex overnight.
