Fatal accident in Audrain County
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. - A Laddonia man is fatally injured in an accident in Audrain County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident took place at 4:07 p.m. on U.S. 45 at Route HH. A vehicle driven by 84-year-old Harold Troesser reportedly failed to yield, and was struck by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Larry Myers of Mexico, Mo.
kwos.com
Missing Ashland teen reunited with her family
While they can’t release many details, Ashland Police say missing teen Emilee Dubes returned home early Friday morning. The 15-year-old had been missing since December 4. Ashland Police chief Gabe Edwards says Emilee returned home at about 1 am. He posted a Facebook video this morning. “Emilee appeared healthy...
Washington Missourian
Union man dies by suicide at Washington park
A 23-year-old Union man died Saturday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Washington Police Department. The man, who has not been publicly identified by police, called 911 around 12:30 p.m. and reported that he was in the Optimist Park with a gun and that he had plans to end his life, according to WPD spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
kjluradio.com
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement
A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
khqa.com
One injured in Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person was shot and a suspect arrested in Hannibal on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hannibal Police Department. Police were called around 12:37 p.m. to the 1600 block of Booker Street for a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed...
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
ktvo.com
Macon man falls asleep while driving, crashes into guard rail
NEW CAMBRIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed late Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 36 and 149, one mile south of New Cambria. State troopers said Jeffrey Heckman, 57, of Macon, went to sleep...
Columbia man charged after allegedly threatening to burn down homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ A man was charged with making a terroristic threat after threatening to burn down Room At The Inn. Brice Key, 21, of Columbia, is charged with making a terroristic threat, fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage. Three people allegedly heard Key say he was going to come back and burn down the building The post Columbia man charged after allegedly threatening to burn down homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
