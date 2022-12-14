Read full article on original website
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis on Nov. 29 revoked the BBB Accreditation of BTG Construction, of Ashland, for violating the BBB’s Accreditation Agreement, the organization announced in a Thursday press release The BBB said in the release that it notified BTG Construction on several occasions between June 28-Nov. 8 regarding a customer complaint that The post BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
kcur.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
EquipmentShare nonprofit’s holiday-time gift: No-cost mammograms for 50 community members
COLUMBIA, Missouri — An employee-led foundation affiliated with one of Missouri’s top startups is helping offer free mammogram sessions for up to 50 uninsured individuals in the Boone County area where rapidly-scaling EquipmentShare calls home. The holiday-timed give-back is a partnership between the EquipmentShare Foundation, the Columbia/Boone County Health Department and JCB, the world’s largest The post EquipmentShare nonprofit’s holiday-time gift: No-cost mammograms for 50 community members appeared first on Startland News.
Columbia Missourian
Raising City Council pay could foster diversity, savvier governance
Is $500 a month enough pay for a Columbia City Council member?. Some members of the council say yes, but other members — as well as others with political and local knowledge — believe raising pay would attract better-qualified, more diverse candidates that would allow the council to govern more effectively.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Downtown building that was evacuated Thursday fails city inspection
COLUMBIA, Mo, (KMIZ) The City of Columbia Public Works evacuated Downtown Columbia's Guitar Building on Thursday after bricks fell from it Wednesday. An ABC 17 News records request from the City of Columbia revealed the building failed a Wednesday inspection. There were seven inspection points on its checklist that the building owned by Kimberly Hughes The post Downtown building that was evacuated Thursday fails city inspection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims
Saturday night, a vigil was held for the two children who died in a Columbia Square Apartment fire. A close family friend confirmed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire early Wednesday morning. The vigil honoring the girls started at 6 p.m. and took place at the Columbia Square Apartments. The The post Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Guitar Building in Downtown Columbia reopens Friday following Thursday evacuation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Businesses at the Guitar Building in Downtown Columbia have been allowed to reopen after bricks fell onto the roof on Wednesday. The City of Columbia allowed businesses to return to work Friday as repairs to the building continue. The building was evacuated on Thursday after failing inspections. "It's been frustrating because there The post Guitar Building in Downtown Columbia reopens Friday following Thursday evacuation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers
QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
kjfmradio.com
Public health alert from Pike County Health Department
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — PCHD’s communicable disease nurse reports that the COVID level is high as well as flu; especially influenza A. PCHD also states that strep throat and RSV are hitting Pike County hard. They would like to take this time to remind everyone to take these proper preventative precautions to keep themselves, and their family and friends safe during this holiday season:
khqa.com
Some citizens concerned over Louisiana's pick for new interim police chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Following the termination of former Louisiana Police Chief William Jones, who was charged with a number of drug-related felonies, the city of Louisiana got right to work in searching for a replacement. "We had approximately 12 candidates that actually applied for the position and we...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
KOMU
One year later, family continues search for missing Monroe County woman
MONROE COUNTY - It's been over one year since Betty Hayes' family last saw or spoke to her. Hayes, 88, last spoke to a family member by telephone on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the next day. She was believed to...
Two men injured in Callaway County crash
KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt in a crash Thursday at the intersection U.S. 54 and Old U.S. 40 near Kingdom City. The crash occurred as Ace Harbour, 62, of Fulton, was having a medical emergency and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, according to a Missouri State Highway The post Two men injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Missing Boone County teen found safe after nearly two weeks
UPDATE: Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards says Dubes showed up at her parents' home around 1:00 this morning and appeared healthy and unharmed. She said she had not been abducted or injured. Edwards praised the work of his officers, saying they've focused almost exclusively on this case since Dubes went...
