wwnytv.com
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A person was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon. The Watertown Fire Department, along with the city police department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services rescued the individual. A passer-by witnessed the person jump off the Mill Street Bridge into the river and reported it to...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s mayor told to ‘cease and desist’ with opposition to golf course deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith’s opposition to the Watertown Golf Club purchase agreement has resulted in a letter telling him to cease and desist. (See the full letter at the end of this story.) The notice was written by a lawyer for developer P.J. Simao,...
wwnytv.com
What’s to become of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Salvation Army prepares to open its doors to a new warming center, could it mean the end of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?. “I’m hoping that Santa can deliver a new home for everybody this year,” said Tammy Higby. Tammy has...
YAHOO!
New Rensselaer Falls business becomes center for cornhole tournaments
Dec. 16—RENSSELAER FALLS — Rensselaer Falls has a new business dedicated to organizing and inspiring the game of cornhole. Honey Hole Club, 216 Rensselaer St., coordinates and hosts cornhole tournaments, owner Michael R. Langstaff said Tuesday. "Most of what we do is run tournaments that are available to...
wwnytv.com
Horses electrocuted by downed power line
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police say two horses were electrocuted Friday when they stepped on a power line that had been brought down by the snow. It happened on State Route 68 near the intersection of Old State Road in the St. Lawrence County town of Lisbon at around 11:40 a.m.
informnny.com
Fort Drum woman arrested after allegedly stealing from LeRay Walmart
LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Fort Drum woman was arrested following an alleged theft at the Walmart in LeRay, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Airyhana Jonas allegedly tried leaving the retail store with $794.29 worth of stolen merchandise on Friday night.
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s with lake effect focused South of Watertown. Sunday highs will be in the lower 30s with lake effect snow in Southern Jefferson County and Lewis County. Snow accumulation will likely reach 3 to 4 feet by Monday on the Tug Hill.
wwnytv.com
Heavy wet snow causes downed trees, power outages, fender benders
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There are multiple reports of cars off roads, power outages and downed tree limbs in the tri-county area. In St. Lawrence County, National Grid reported more than 1,800 customers lost electricity Friday afternoon. A couple of dozen households in Lewis County were without...
YAHOO!
Recent Watertown Police activity
Dec. 18—WATERTOWN — Jaiden L. Kerr, 19, of Phelps Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree burglary, a felony, resisting arrest, and second-degree harassment. According to police records, Mr. Kerr allegedly tackled the victim through their doorway...
informnny.com
Potsdam man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Canton
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Potsdam man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Canton on Friday, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 34-year-old Jeremy Clough was allegedly in possession of Suboxone and a small amount of methamphetamine. Clough was charged...
wwnytv.com
More snow warnings issued for region
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued more warnings going into the weekend. A winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties is in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across the...
Man charged after gunfight with 5 other people that killed Fort Drum solider at July 4th party
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday for a gunfight among six people that killed a Fort Drum solider, police said. Nadir Gunn fired a handgun at a large party at 11:13 p.m. in the 300 block of Parkway Drive on July 4, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse city court.
YAHOO!
Watertown man involved in Capitol riot admits to having sawed-off shotgun in Lewis County
Dec. 16—WATERTOWN — A town of Watertown man facing sentencing for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a charge that he possessed a sawed-off shotgun uncovered at his residence during the investigation of his activities at the riot.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents
State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
YAHOO!
Rollover crash in Brasher leads to impersonation, drug charges for Akwesasne woman
Dec. 15—BRASHER — An Akwesasne woman was charged with impersonation and drug possession after she was injured in a rollover crash. Troopers say they charged Tiffany J. David, 30, of Akwesasne, Quebec, with second-degree criminal impersonation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. She was additionally charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, moving from lane unsafely, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operation.
