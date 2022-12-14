ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer Falls, NY

Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A person was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon. The Watertown Fire Department, along with the city police department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services rescued the individual. A passer-by witnessed the person jump off the Mill Street Bridge into the river and reported it to...
WATERTOWN, NY
What’s to become of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Salvation Army prepares to open its doors to a new warming center, could it mean the end of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?. “I’m hoping that Santa can deliver a new home for everybody this year,” said Tammy Higby. Tammy has...
WATERTOWN, NY
Horses electrocuted by downed power line

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police say two horses were electrocuted Friday when they stepped on a power line that had been brought down by the snow. It happened on State Route 68 near the intersection of Old State Road in the St. Lawrence County town of Lisbon at around 11:40 a.m.
LISBON, NY
Fort Drum woman arrested after allegedly stealing from LeRay Walmart

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Fort Drum woman was arrested following an alleged theft at the Walmart in LeRay, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Airyhana Jonas allegedly tried leaving the retail store with $794.29 worth of stolen merchandise on Friday night.
FORT DRUM, NY
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s with lake effect focused South of Watertown. Sunday highs will be in the lower 30s with lake effect snow in Southern Jefferson County and Lewis County. Snow accumulation will likely reach 3 to 4 feet by Monday on the Tug Hill.
WATERTOWN, NY
Recent Watertown Police activity

Dec. 18—WATERTOWN — Jaiden L. Kerr, 19, of Phelps Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree burglary, a felony, resisting arrest, and second-degree harassment. According to police records, Mr. Kerr allegedly tackled the victim through their doorway...
WATERTOWN, NY
Potsdam man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Potsdam man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Canton on Friday, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 34-year-old Jeremy Clough was allegedly in possession of Suboxone and a small amount of methamphetamine. Clough was charged...
CANTON, NY
More snow warnings issued for region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued more warnings going into the weekend. A winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties is in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents

State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
MASSENA, NY
Rollover crash in Brasher leads to impersonation, drug charges for Akwesasne woman

Dec. 15—BRASHER — An Akwesasne woman was charged with impersonation and drug possession after she was injured in a rollover crash. Troopers say they charged Tiffany J. David, 30, of Akwesasne, Quebec, with second-degree criminal impersonation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. She was additionally charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, moving from lane unsafely, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operation.
AKWESASNE, NY

