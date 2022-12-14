Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Alabama severe weather school closings, early dismissals Wednesday, Dec. 14
ACCEL Academy (Mobile) - Middle school dismissing at 12:45 p.m., high school dismissing at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Bullock County schools - Elementary school dismissing at 1 p.m., middle school at 1:15 p.m., high school at 1:30 p.m. Choctaw County schools - PreK dismissing at 11 a.m., all other grades dismissing...
YAHOO!
1 person shot and killed near downtown Atlanta hotel, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at 255 Courtland St. NE, near the Hilton Atlanta hotel. Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that the shooting victim died from their injuries. They have not yet identified the victim or the shooter, but say there is no threat to the public. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
MSNBC
Caroline Randall Williams: Herschel Walker's candidacy 'an indignity' for Black voters to watch
Award-winning poet Caroline Randall Williams, the writer-in-large at Vanderbilt University, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her latest essay in which she calls Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker a "fundamental assault by the Republican Party on the dignity of Black Americans."Dec. 8, 2022.
YAHOO!
Metro Atlanta gas station employees arrested for selling ‘Za Za Red’
Peachtree City police arrested two convenience store employees for selling an illegal, controlled substance over-the-counter. Officers were at the Glenlock Village store Friday morning to investigate complaints that employees of the store were selling Za Za Red (tianeptine). The drug was classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in July.
YAHOO!
Clayton County 11-year-old girl found after mysterious disappearance, police say
Clayton County police say an 11-year-old girl whose disappearance they were investigating as possible human trafficking has been found. Police announced Friday afternoon that R’Kayla Briggs had been located. They did not offer any details on where or how she was found. Investigators have not released any details on...
YAHOO!
Wrong-way driver charged in 6-vehicle St. Paul crash
A wrong-way driver caused a six-vehicle crash on a St. Paul interstate that injured three people, according to charges filed Friday. Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded Wednesday at 10:54 p.m. to the crash, which stemmed from a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dale Street. Witnesses identified Daniel Ambros-Tellez, 30, of St. Paul, as the driver.
YAHOO!
22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say
Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week. Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia by SWAT officers.
YAHOO!
Barrow state House member-elect Rampey released from jail; now facing 19 felony counts
A newly-elected state House representative from Barrow County was released from jail on bond Friday, but the charges against him multiplied from the time he was arrested on Thursday. Daniel Edwin Rampey, 67, was initially arrested on three felony charges ranging from burglary to drug possession, but by Friday there...
YAHOO!
Honolulu man charged with running for-hire attack website
Dec. 16—A 32-year-old Honolulu man was charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Alaska with aiding and abetting computer intrusions after he allegedly ran a for-hire attack program for 13 years. A 32-year-old Honolulu man was charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Alaska with aiding and abetting computer intrusions after...
YAHOO!
St. Paul man found guilty in large-scale marijuana trafficking conspiracy plot
After a three-day trial, a federal jury found a St. Paul man guilty of possession of marijuana and conspiracy and intent to distribute it, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Minneapolis. Danny William Gehl Jr., 40, was convicted Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and...
YAHOO!
Rift and insults between Sununu, NH House Republicans rise. Will they cooperate on budget?
CONCORD — A year after resigning amid controversy, Rep. Ken Weyler is back at the helm of the New Hampshire House Finance Committee, the House speaker’s office announced this week. But not everyone in the State House is pleased about it. “It’s a terrible move,” said Gov. Chris...
Comments / 1