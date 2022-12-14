ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

1 person shot and killed near downtown Atlanta hotel, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at 255 Courtland St. NE, near the Hilton Atlanta hotel. Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that the shooting victim died from their injuries. They have not yet identified the victim or the shooter, but say there is no threat to the public. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ATLANTA, GA
Metro Atlanta gas station employees arrested for selling ‘Za Za Red’

Peachtree City police arrested two convenience store employees for selling an illegal, controlled substance over-the-counter. Officers were at the Glenlock Village store Friday morning to investigate complaints that employees of the store were selling Za Za Red (tianeptine). The drug was classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in July.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Wrong-way driver charged in 6-vehicle St. Paul crash

A wrong-way driver caused a six-vehicle crash on a St. Paul interstate that injured three people, according to charges filed Friday. Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded Wednesday at 10:54 p.m. to the crash, which stemmed from a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dale Street. Witnesses identified Daniel Ambros-Tellez, 30, of St. Paul, as the driver.
SAINT PAUL, MN
22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say

Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week. Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia by SWAT officers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Honolulu man charged with running for-hire attack website

Dec. 16—A 32-year-old Honolulu man was charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Alaska with aiding and abetting computer intrusions after he allegedly ran a for-hire attack program for 13 years. A 32-year-old Honolulu man was charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Alaska with aiding and abetting computer intrusions after...
HONOLULU, HI

