NBA Fans Think Luka Doncic Is Done With The Dallas Mavericks After Recent Incident
Apart from last season, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have struggled to be serious contenders in the Western Conference. The Slovenian guard is an incredible player who has shown he can lead this team to win, but without the right help, things get very difficult for him. Following a...
Report: Kyrie Irving Potential New Shoe Deal Partners Revealed
Kyrie Irving may have a potential new shoe deal.
9 players 76ers could trade for
The Sixers are winners of three straight, and with four more coming up at home, it is possible this is the beginning of a run that puts them back among the East’s elite.
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Kevin Garnett admits that he was so close to teaming up with Kobe Bryant but couldn’t get through his phone
It's crazy how one call that didn't go through might've hindered the chances of KG and Kobe teaming up together.
Ja Morant had a perfect response to Charles Barkley's criticism of him for not getting his teammates involved more on offense
Barkley outlined steps he believed Morant needed to take to improve as a player, and sure enough, Morant's recent play indicates that he has taken Barkley's comments to heart
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry met with the media on Friday.
Nets fined $25K after sitting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and 6 others in win over Pacers
The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $25,000 on Thursday for “failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting” after they sat eight players on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Though the league didn’t get into specifics when announcing the fine, it came after the Nets were down...
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
The Reason Why the NBA Fined the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have been fined $25,000 by the NBA for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.
Kyrie Irving Does It Again... In Nike Shoes
Kyrie Irving made a game-winning shot while wearing his old Nike shoes.
Some NBA free agents reportedly scared off by issue with New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have struggled for years to land the top NBA free agents every summer. While they finally
76ers Land Magic’s Gary Harris In Bold Trade Scenario
Every NBA team wants to contend for the NBA championship. Eventually. Sometimes, knowing how close a team is can be difficult. After all, every team’s record doesn’t reflect their potential. Some teams are loaded with talent, and it just hasn’t clicked yet. If it does, they could end up in the running for a championship.
Knicks go for seventh straight win, visit slumping Pacers
It’s been almost a decade since the New York Knicks won consecutive playoff games. But if everything goes as Tom
Kevin Durant defers to ex-Duke basketball guard for buzzer-beater
The Brooklyn Nets (18-12) are on fire, to the tune of a league-best 9-1 mark across their last 10 games. And following Friday night's 119-116 road win over the Toronto Raptors, decided by a buzzer-beating three from 2010-11 Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving, they have risen to No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings.
