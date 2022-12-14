ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year deal with NL powerhouse

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLHFW_0jiy0wsf00

May 14, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Syndergaard will be pitching for a contender in 2023 after landing a one-year deal with a new team.

Syndergaard has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The veteran right-hander will be able to earn as much as $14.5 million if he achieves his performance bonuses, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Syndergaard seemed to confirm the news himself on his Twitter account.

This is the second straight one-year deal Syndergaard is taking, though the value is a fair bit lower than the $21 million the Los Angeles Angels gave him a year ago. While his workload was tightly monitored by both the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, Syndergaard did get through 134.2 innings with a 3.94 ERA, plus another four appearances with the Phillies in the postseason.

Syndergaard figures to fit into the back end of the Dodgers’ rotation, where he should provide quality depth. The decision to go to the Dodgers might also be a signal that he is less worried about one big issue moving forward.

The post Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year deal with NL powerhouse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Padres could lose star player in free agency

The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Fan who caught Aaron Judge 62nd home run ball cost himself a ton of money

You often hear these days about people who bet on themselves and see their faith pay off in big ways. But you don’t often hear about the ones who do bet on themselves, only to see the decision backfire. In the case of Cory Youmans, his gamble could not have gone worse. Youmans is the... The post Fan who caught Aaron Judge 62nd home run ball cost himself a ton of money appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
179K+
Followers
23K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy