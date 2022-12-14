Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year deal with NL powerhouse

Noah Syndergaard will be pitching for a contender in 2023 after landing a one-year deal with a new team.

Syndergaard has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The veteran right-hander will be able to earn as much as $14.5 million if he achieves his performance bonuses, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Syndergaard seemed to confirm the news himself on his Twitter account.

This is the second straight one-year deal Syndergaard is taking, though the value is a fair bit lower than the $21 million the Los Angeles Angels gave him a year ago. While his workload was tightly monitored by both the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, Syndergaard did get through 134.2 innings with a 3.94 ERA, plus another four appearances with the Phillies in the postseason.

Syndergaard figures to fit into the back end of the Dodgers’ rotation, where he should provide quality depth. The decision to go to the Dodgers might also be a signal that he is less worried about one big issue moving forward.

