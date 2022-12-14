Cardinals GM taking indefinite leave of absence

A tumultuous season for the Arizona Cardinals took another turn Wednesday with a major decision from the team’s general manager.

GM Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence due to health issues, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. His duties will be handled in the interim by personnel executives Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson.

Keim has been with the Cardinals organization since 1999 and has served as the team’s GM since 2013. He signed a long-term extension in March that will keep him tied to the organization through 2027.

Things have been messy on and off the field for Arizona this season. The team has been a major disappointment by starting 4-9, and things are only getting worse with quarterback Kyler Murray’s season-ending injury . With questions over Kliff Kingsbury’s job security also arising, Keim’s indefinite departure only makes the future look murkier. Hopefully he is able to overcome his health issue.

