Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals GM taking indefinite leave of absence

By Grey Papke
 4 days ago
Oct 10, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim watches pre-game warmups before playing against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

A tumultuous season for the Arizona Cardinals took another turn Wednesday with a major decision from the team’s general manager.

GM Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence due to health issues, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. His duties will be handled in the interim by personnel executives Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson.

Keim has been with the Cardinals organization since 1999 and has served as the team’s GM since 2013. He signed a long-term extension in March that will keep him tied to the organization through 2027.

Things have been messy on and off the field for Arizona this season. The team has been a major disappointment by starting 4-9, and things are only getting worse with quarterback Kyler Murray’s season-ending injury . With questions over Kliff Kingsbury’s job security also arising, Keim’s indefinite departure only makes the future look murkier. Hopefully he is able to overcome his health issue.

Comments / 8

Spirit Breaker
3d ago

I’ll bet he doesn’t feel good after signing that bum Kyler Murry to a 230 million dollar contract & having the results they are this season!

Reply(3)
4
love portion 11
3d ago

he has been suffering from a series of involuntary bowel movements, when asked about his return he said, "It depends"

Reply
4
