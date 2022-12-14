WYANT Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72, of Organ Cave, WV, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. Earnie was born July 13, 1950, in Eakley, OK, and raised in Pueblo, CO. He was the son of the late Isaac Elles Wyant and Clara Willingham Wyant McBride. He was a […] The post Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.

