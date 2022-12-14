Read full article on original website
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV
The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
Upper basin moves closer to water conservation program
LAS VEGAS — Upper Colorado River basin officials seemed to inch closer to implementing a demand management program, the heart of which involves paying agricultural water users to use less, at the Colorado River Water Users Association conference this week. At the annual gathering of water managers and experts...
Only in Pahrump could a judicial appointment be this strange
Until this past week I’d never considered an FBI search warrant and a felony domestic battery charge something to trumpet on a job application, but then the Justice of the Peace position in Pahrump doesn’t come open every day. And Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and ousted...
Stunning Spacious Home on An Elevated Lot with Breathtaking Views of City and Strip in Las Vegas Selling for $4 Million
11296 Villa Bellagio Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a stunning modern home situated on an elevated lot within the highly sought after Bluffs at Tuscan Cliffs Southern Highlands guard gated community with breathtaking city, mountain and strip views. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, please contact Brian Solomon (Phone: 702-400-7219) at Investors Realty Group for full support and perfect service.
Biden Administration talks COVID-19 aid with North Las Vegas mayor
The Biden Administration discussed COVID-19 aid and infrastructure with city mayors, including newly elected North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes Brown.
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Las Vegas, Henderson
Lake Las Vegas is a man-made lake in Clark County, Nevada, acting as a resort neighborhood of the nearby iconic Las Vegas Strip. Located in Henderson City, Lake Las Vegas offers a unique contrast to the bustling life of the Las Vegas Strip. An oasis that’s surrounded by Nevada’s deserts...
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Las Vegas Bowl brings economic boom to Las Vegas
The Oregon State Beavers and Florida Gators have attracted thousands of fans eager to spend to Las Vegas.
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson, Nevada with an opening date of Monday, December 19th
December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // Henderson, NV - The shop is located on North Stephanie Street, in Henderson, NV. The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar can’t wait to light the joint up and become Henderson's hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies. Elevated Huts Inc, the Franchise Group owned...
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip
If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
Free test kits available as COVID-19 wastewater levels surge
As many Nevadans plan on gathering for the holidays, President Joe Biden's administration is offering a fourth round of free COVID test kits in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million
2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
Las Vegas Bowl Attendance Estimate At About 30,000 For Florida Vs Oregon State At Allegiant Stadium 11:30 AM Saturday; Change Of Game’s Start Time Affected Ticket Sales
John Saccenti caught a bad break. The executive director of the Las Vegas Bowl worked nearly an entire year on marketing the ESPN-owned college bowl game at Allegiant Stadium, But then at the eleventh hour, the game was shifted from its original 4:30 PM start to an 11:30 AM kickoff Saturday because of a change in the starting time of the NFL Raiders-Patriots game the next day on Sunday.
Feds want states to take the reigns of the Colorado River crisis, but will force a solution if one isn't found
LAS VEGAS — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. States along the Colorado River had two days to share possible solutions and ongoing fears caused by the coming water crisis. On the final day of the nation's largest water conference, the feds got their chance.
8 great dog parks in the Las Vegas valley for Fido to frolic
When it feels monotonous walking the four-legged family member around the neighborhood, just remember the Las Vegas valley is loaded with parks with separate areas for dogs.
