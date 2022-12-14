ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV

The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
SPRING VALLEY, NV
8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Aspen Journalism

Upper basin moves closer to water conservation program

LAS VEGAS — Upper Colorado River basin officials seemed to inch closer to implementing a demand management program, the heart of which involves paying agricultural water users to use less, at the Colorado River Water Users Association conference this week. At the annual gathering of water managers and experts...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

Only in Pahrump could a judicial appointment be this strange

Until this past week I’d never considered an FBI search warrant and a felony domestic battery charge something to trumpet on a job application, but then the Justice of the Peace position in Pahrump doesn’t come open every day. And Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and ousted...
PAHRUMP, NV
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Spacious Home on An Elevated Lot with Breathtaking Views of City and Strip in Las Vegas Selling for $4 Million

11296 Villa Bellagio Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a stunning modern home situated on an elevated lot within the highly sought after Bluffs at Tuscan Cliffs Southern Highlands guard gated community with breathtaking city, mountain and strip views. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, please contact Brian Solomon (Phone: 702-400-7219) at Investors Realty Group for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lake Las Vegas, Henderson

Lake Las Vegas is a man-made lake in Clark County, Nevada, acting as a resort neighborhood of the nearby iconic Las Vegas Strip. Located in Henderson City, Lake Las Vegas offers a unique contrast to the bustling life of the Las Vegas Strip. An oasis that’s surrounded by Nevada’s deserts...
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip

If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million

2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

Las Vegas Bowl Attendance Estimate At About 30,000 For Florida Vs Oregon State At Allegiant Stadium 11:30 AM Saturday; Change Of Game’s Start Time Affected Ticket Sales

John Saccenti caught a bad break. The executive director of the Las Vegas Bowl worked nearly an entire year on marketing the ESPN-owned college bowl game at Allegiant Stadium, But then at the eleventh hour, the game was shifted from its original 4:30 PM start to an 11:30 AM kickoff Saturday because of a change in the starting time of the NFL Raiders-Patriots game the next day on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy