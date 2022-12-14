The senior forward showed off his collection of inside moves as well as his midrange jumpers and floaters. Timme scored on spin moves, against double teams and finished with either hand. He finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Timme has 16 career double-doubles. He’s averaging a career-best 8.1 rebounds this season (his previous high was 7.0 as a sophomore).

