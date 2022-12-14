ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga's multiple scoring options outnumber Alabama, Brandon Miller

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Alabama’s Brandon Miller conducted a scoring clinic Saturday at Legacy Arena, combining for 65 points. The difference in the outcome, though, was the supporting casts. Timme and the Zags enjoyed a big advantage in that department over Alabama’s soon-to-be multimillionaire in an entertaining 100-90 victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga closes daunting nonconference stretch against rising Alabama team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mark Few has characterized Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule as the most challenging in program history. In many ways, it’s been more demanding than the Bulldogs coach could’ve imagined when he was at the drawing board this offseason. The Bulldogs have already faced two opponents...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Drew Timme torches Alabama for 29 points in Gonzaga's 100-90 victory

The senior forward showed off his collection of inside moves as well as his midrange jumpers and floaters. Timme scored on spin moves, against double teams and finished with either hand. He finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Timme has 16 career double-doubles. He’s averaging a career-best 8.1 rebounds this season (his previous high was 7.0 as a sophomore).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nbcrightnow.com

Abilia Healthcare of Spokane charged with fraud, organized crime

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced the filing of formal charges against Abilia Healthcare of Spokane. The felony charges were filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business Abilia Healthcare. Charging documents allege that between 2017 and 2020 Means and Abilia billed...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy