Cullman City School Board honors Teachers of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City School Board on Tuesday honored the Teacher of the Year from each of the system’s schools. Honorees included: Amanda Stidham – Cullman City Primary School Beth Collins – East Elementary School Mary Beth Cleveland – West Elementary School Katie McGee – Cullman Middle School Lori Andrews – Cullman High School Several of Cullman Middle School (CMS) Band Director Linda Bean’s piano lab students performed holiday music for the board, including “Jingle Bells,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Christmastime is Here.” Bean noted that all 35 piano students opted to participate in a recent optional recital, a choice she said made her proud....
Tuscaloosa School Principal Continues Tradition of Providing Toys to Every Student at MLK Elementary
Inspired by a beloved holiday movie, Dr. LaTanya Williams-Collins, principal at Martin L. King, Jr. Elementary, kicked off the holiday season by providing every student in her school with a Christmas present Thursday afternoon. Collins became principal at MLK Elementary three years ago and noticed attendance, especially during the month...
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham-Southern seeking $30 million in state funds to avoid closing college
A meeting is set for Monday morning for Alabama lawmakers to discuss the future of Birmingham-Southern College, according to a letter addressed to the Jefferson County Delegation. According to the letter, the college has been operating in "financial distress" for over a decade and without support, it will have to...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-Southern community mourns loss of student athlete
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College has announced the passing of men’s basketball student athlete Colin Glover. According to the Trussville Police Department, police and Trussville fire were called to a house on Highland Trace where they found Glover unresponsive. He was sent to the hospital were they pronounced...
Chilton County judge denies superintendent stay in employee lawsuit
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County judge has denied a request by a local school superintendent to stay his decision in a case involving a lawsuit filed against the public official by two employees. In an order issued Thursday, Judge Sibley Reynolds denied Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin’s request to stay an […]
Birmingham’s District 9 to host food giveaway and Christmas gathering this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s District 9 is planning a food hub giveaway and Christmas gathering this Saturday. Both events will take place at the Tuxedo Ballroom at 2001 Avenue D. The food hub giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boxes will consist of onions, bell peppers, regular potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, […]
Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city. Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
Birmingham, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 20:30:00.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
The legacy and impact the CM Newton Classic has on Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A packed crowd at Legacy Arena Saturday for the CM Newton Classic between Alabama and Gonzaga. “It’s big for the city of Birmingham, big for Alabama, period, so it’s very exciting,” fan Virgil Ellison said. Ellison tells CBS 42 News that he believes more major basketball games could be on the […]
Longtime Leader of Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Step Down in March
Jim Page, the longtime head of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and one of the area's most visionary leaders, will step down in March to take another job in Huntsville. Page has accepted an offer to become Executive Vice President of MartinFederal Consulting, LLC, the Chamber said. Page...
Honoring veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 3,400 cemeteries across America are taking part in wreath laying ceremonies on Saturday to honor veterans. Ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day, Tony Berenotto and John Burke of American Legion post 205 joined the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss the nationwide tradition. A local wreath laying ceremony […]
‘It brings tears to your eyes’: Police, deputies take 27 Fultondale Elementary students on Christmas shopping spree
Christmas came early for some Fultondale Elementary School students, courtesy of Santa’s elves who just happened to be wearing police uniforms. The Fultondale Police Department joined up with Target, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple businesses to help provide a Christmas shopping spree for 27 students. The...
Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied. City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
wbrc.com
Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
wbrc.com
Hoover I Heart Mac & Cheese opening Dec. 21, hiring new employees
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover grand opening will be held on Dec. 21 with a ribbon cutting with the chamber of commerce. Doors will be opening at 11 a.m., and the first 10 guests in line who purchase something will win free Mac & Cheese for a year! For those cheese lovers who don’t want to wait until the grand opening, the soft opening will be held on Dec. 19 and 20.
BJCC board does the expected, holds onto its politically enabled power, influence and cushy box seats
This is an opinion column. Good for them. Good for the good old boy (and one female) network—heretofore referred to as the GOBN. Good for them for doing exactly what I thought they’d do, being exactly who I thought they were (an homage to the late football coach and friend Dennis Green). For defiantly holding their grip on the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
