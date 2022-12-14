Read full article on original website
The Indiana State Police is accepting applications through April 27, 2023 for the 84th Recruit Academy
Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
