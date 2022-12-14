Electric vehicle battery supplier powers Indiana’s thriving economy of the future

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
casscountyonline.com
The Indiana State Police is accepting applications through April 27, 2023 for the 84th Recruit Academy
Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
Winter weather concerns are growing for late in the upcoming week. Please monitor the weather situation closely, especially if you are planning on traveling. Dangerously cold temperatures with wind chills well below zero are likely Thursday into Christmas weekend. #INwx https://t.co/x9w64AYdp8. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures,...
buildingindiana.com
IU Health Files Design Plans for Support Building and Utility Plant
IU Health has outlined design plans for a multi-use support building and a utility plant to serve its new downtown Indianapolis hospital under construction at its expanding healthcare campus south of 16th Street. Filed recently with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission, the plans call for a support building of five...
WISH-TV
Housing report: Outside investors detrimentally impact Indianapolis neighborhoods
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s getting even tougher to become a homeowner in Marion County, according to a new report by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Part of the problem: Investors are buying up properties in lower- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Haughville and other neighborhoods are increasingly seeing...
vincennespbs.org
Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana
Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
readthereporter.com
Carmel Christkindlmarkt once again voted No. 1
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today 10Best competition for the third time. This honor confirms that Carmel has become a major tourism attraction in the holiday season, drawing visitors from around the country to experience the Market and the City of Carmel’s major entertainment venues.
indypolitics.org
Indiana Facing Possible Budget Blues
Although the latest revenue forecast for Indiana shows budget growth, Indiana lawmakers are saying there are some curve balls and likely speedbumps ahead. While the state is showing more than $600 million in new revenue over the next biennium, state agencies have requested more than $700 million in new spending.
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. The start of our work week will be quiet, but as they say “it’s always calm […]
WISH-TV
Asian groups respond as Purdue Northwest chancellor comments spark continued outrage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Asian advocacy organizations say an apology isn’t enough. They are calling for more action against a Purdue Northwest chancellor who recently spoke to graduates mimicking an Asian language. They say with Asian Hate crimes on the rise this type of behavior is not harmless. The...
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot
Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
readthereporter.com
Carmel business owner: monopolized hospital systems are major contributing factor to rapidly rising health care costs
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
cbs4indy.com
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
Holcomb says he’s focused on last years as Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is entering his final two years in office, with several candidates already lining up to take over his Statehouse desk as term limits prevent him from seeking reelection again. The 54-year-old Republican isn’t yet taking sides in the 2024 campaign or discussing any future plans, instead saying that he is […]
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
WANE-TV
$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
Batesville Casket Company sold to private investment firm
The company, which is a leading provider of products and services surrounding death care, is being purchased by LongRange Capital, a private investment firm in a deal valued at $761.5 million.
Comments / 0