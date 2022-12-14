ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Electric vehicle battery supplier powers Indiana’s thriving economy of the future

By Indiana Economic Development Corporation
casscountyonline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
vincennespbs.org

More READI funds could be available in 2023

Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications through April 27, 2023 for the 84th Recruit Academy

Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Winter weather concerns are growing for late in the upcoming week. Please monitor the weather situation closely, especially if you are planning on traveling. Dangerously cold temperatures with wind chills well below zero are likely Thursday into Christmas weekend. #INwx https://t.co/x9w64AYdp8. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures,...
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

IU Health Files Design Plans for Support Building and Utility Plant

IU Health has outlined design plans for a multi-use support building and a utility plant to serve its new downtown Indianapolis hospital under construction at its expanding healthcare campus south of 16th Street. Filed recently with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission, the plans call for a support building of five...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana

Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Carmel Christkindlmarkt once again voted No. 1

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today 10Best competition for the third time. This honor confirms that Carmel has become a major tourism attraction in the holiday season, drawing visitors from around the country to experience the Market and the City of Carmel’s major entertainment venues.
CARMEL, IN
indypolitics.org

Indiana Facing Possible Budget Blues

Although the latest revenue forecast for Indiana shows budget growth, Indiana lawmakers are saying there are some curve balls and likely speedbumps ahead. While the state is showing more than $600 million in new revenue over the next biennium, state agencies have requested more than $700 million in new spending.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. The start of our work week will be quiet, but as they say “it’s always calm […]
INDIANA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot

Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
OHIO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Holcomb says he’s focused on last years as Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is entering his final two years in office, with several candidates already lining up to take over his Statehouse desk as term limits prevent him from seeking reelection again. The 54-year-old Republican isn’t yet taking sides in the 2024 campaign or discussing any future plans, instead saying that he is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
WANE-TV

$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
INDIANA STATE

