ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Courthouse News Service

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect hit with new terrorism charges

BROOKLYN (CN) — The man accused of shooting up a New York City subway in April now faces 10 federal terrorism charges, one for each of the 10 victims struck by the bullets in the attack. Identifying each of the victims by their initials, prosecutors filed the superseding indictment...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy