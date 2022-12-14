ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Piper: The vibe is a little bit off

CHAMPAIGN — There have been some eyebrow-raising moments with this Illini team here of late. And not in the same kind of way when Illinois took down No. 2 Texas less than two weeks ago. Since then, this recent stretch has been characterized by outward frustration, underwhelming performance and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini land three-star JUCO cornerback Kaleb Patterson

Three-star junior college cornerback Kaleb Patterson committed to Illinois on Sunday following an official visit to Champaign this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Pearl River C.C. freshman defensive back from Byram (Miss.) has three years of eligibility remaining and is expected to enroll at Illinois in January. According to 247Sports, Patterson...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood addresses Matthew Mayer's comments of internal issues

Brad Underwood had an interesting topic to address following Saturday’s game. After Illinois dispatched of Alabama A&M, Matthew Mayer delivered an interesting postgame press conference. Mayer — who led Illinois with 21 points in the win — said there are some internal issues to work through for the Illini players and coaches.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

'It says so much about their heart': Illini football players and Bielema family give back to community

URBANA — An idea floated around by Bret and Jen Bielema and pitched on the Illini practice field roughly a month ago came to fruition on Thursday night at Walmart in Urbana. The Bielema family wanted to donate to the Champaign-Urbana community for the holiday season and partnered with YoungLives and Healthy Beginnings to ease the financial difficulties on young mothers in the community. Roughly 50 mothers ranging from 15 to 19 years old received $200 from the Bielema family to do Christmas shopping. The tab ended up being more than $10,000 on the Bielema family dime.
URBANA, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown emotionally discuss bowl game decision

Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown made it official Saturday that both players are heading for the 2023 NFL Draft. In order to begin preparing for the draft, both star defensive backs will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl. On Saturday, Illinois held a press conference with both players addressing the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap: Dec. 17, 2022

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – No. 2 Prairie Central boys basketball beat Eureka 45-34. Peoria Chrisitian beat El Paso-Gridley 63-59. Teutopolis beat East Peoria 56-48. Notre Dame girls basketball beat Normal West 77-44 to move to 12-0 on the year. Normal Community girls basketball beat Urbana 57-20. At a Peoria...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

ISU honors baseball star who’s giving back after making the big leagues

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State University is honoring one of its baseball standouts who’s became a major leaguer with the St. Louis Cardinals. ISU is building an indoor hitting and pitching facility along the right field line at Duffy Bass Field. Friday, the university’s governing board voted to name it in honor of Cardinals infielder and ISU graduate Paul DeJong.
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
agupdate.com

Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Q&A: Bloomington's new state Rep. Dan Caulkins talks about gun control, SAFE-T Act, and post-election resignations

Those living on Bloomington’s south and east side have a new state representative representing them in Springfield. His name is Dan Caulkins, a Republican from Decatur. He’s represented parts of rural McLean County before. But after Democrats redrew Illinois' political maps, Caulkins' new 88th House District now includes parts of Bloomington too.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Central Illinois Bakehouse opens new eatery in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery. Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries. “This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Some Rivian workers see hope in unionization to address safety issues

The Rivian plant in Normal has hired 6,000 people in just the past two years. That staggering growth far exceeds what anyone could have expected when the mysterious startup first came to town asking for millions in tax breaks to reopen and retool the shuttered Mitsubishi auto plant. Now, six...
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy