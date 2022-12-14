URBANA — An idea floated around by Bret and Jen Bielema and pitched on the Illini practice field roughly a month ago came to fruition on Thursday night at Walmart in Urbana. The Bielema family wanted to donate to the Champaign-Urbana community for the holiday season and partnered with YoungLives and Healthy Beginnings to ease the financial difficulties on young mothers in the community. Roughly 50 mothers ranging from 15 to 19 years old received $200 from the Bielema family to do Christmas shopping. The tab ended up being more than $10,000 on the Bielema family dime.

