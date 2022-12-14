Read full article on original website
Piper: The vibe is a little bit off
CHAMPAIGN — There have been some eyebrow-raising moments with this Illini team here of late. And not in the same kind of way when Illinois took down No. 2 Texas less than two weeks ago. Since then, this recent stretch has been characterized by outward frustration, underwhelming performance and...
COMMIT: Illini land three-star JUCO cornerback Kaleb Patterson
Three-star junior college cornerback Kaleb Patterson committed to Illinois on Sunday following an official visit to Champaign this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Pearl River C.C. freshman defensive back from Byram (Miss.) has three years of eligibility remaining and is expected to enroll at Illinois in January. According to 247Sports, Patterson...
Brad Underwood addresses Matthew Mayer's comments of internal issues
Brad Underwood had an interesting topic to address following Saturday’s game. After Illinois dispatched of Alabama A&M, Matthew Mayer delivered an interesting postgame press conference. Mayer — who led Illinois with 21 points in the win — said there are some internal issues to work through for the Illini players and coaches.
'It says so much about their heart': Illini football players and Bielema family give back to community
URBANA — An idea floated around by Bret and Jen Bielema and pitched on the Illini practice field roughly a month ago came to fruition on Thursday night at Walmart in Urbana. The Bielema family wanted to donate to the Champaign-Urbana community for the holiday season and partnered with YoungLives and Healthy Beginnings to ease the financial difficulties on young mothers in the community. Roughly 50 mothers ranging from 15 to 19 years old received $200 from the Bielema family to do Christmas shopping. The tab ended up being more than $10,000 on the Bielema family dime.
Why Bret Bielema chose Aaron Henry as new Illini DC: 'I knew I wanted Aaron to be the voice'
CHAMPAIGN — After a walk around scenic Jackson (Miss.), Aaron Henry and Bret Bielema returned to their hotel, their temporary home on a multi-state recruiting tour. As the duo sat in the lobby with more than an hour before their flight, Bielema voiced his next move. Bielema has seen...
Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown emotionally discuss bowl game decision
Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown made it official Saturday that both players are heading for the 2023 NFL Draft. In order to begin preparing for the draft, both star defensive backs will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl. On Saturday, Illinois held a press conference with both players addressing the...
On way out, Brown & Witherspoon credit Bielema for NFL futures: 'He changed our lives for the better'
CHAMPAIGN — Five years ago, Bret Bielema may have had a different opinion about Illinois secondary stars Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown opting out of next month’s ReliaQuest Bowl. In his previous 10 bowl appearances as a head coach, Bielema has never had a player opt-out of a postseason game.
Prep Sports Recap: Dec. 17, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – No. 2 Prairie Central boys basketball beat Eureka 45-34. Peoria Chrisitian beat El Paso-Gridley 63-59. Teutopolis beat East Peoria 56-48. Notre Dame girls basketball beat Normal West 77-44 to move to 12-0 on the year. Normal Community girls basketball beat Urbana 57-20. At a Peoria...
ISU honors baseball star who’s giving back after making the big leagues
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State University is honoring one of its baseball standouts who’s became a major leaguer with the St. Louis Cardinals. ISU is building an indoor hitting and pitching facility along the right field line at Duffy Bass Field. Friday, the university’s governing board voted to name it in honor of Cardinals infielder and ISU graduate Paul DeJong.
Watch Illinois vs. Alabama A&M: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
After a five-game homestand, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will be on the road. They will square off against the #18 Illinois Fighting Illini at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
Q&A: Bloomington's new state Rep. Dan Caulkins talks about gun control, SAFE-T Act, and post-election resignations
Those living on Bloomington’s south and east side have a new state representative representing them in Springfield. His name is Dan Caulkins, a Republican from Decatur. He’s represented parts of rural McLean County before. But after Democrats redrew Illinois' political maps, Caulkins' new 88th House District now includes parts of Bloomington too.
Central Illinois Bakehouse opens new eatery in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery. Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries. “This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide...
U.S. Route 36 closed due to personal injury crash outside Long Creek
LONG CREEK, Ill., (WCIA) – Illinois State Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a crash involving personal injury occurred on U.S. Route 36. The crash happened around 8:30 this morning near Salem School Road in Long Creek. ISP is closing the route until further notice.
Some Rivian workers see hope in unionization to address safety issues
The Rivian plant in Normal has hired 6,000 people in just the past two years. That staggering growth far exceeds what anyone could have expected when the mysterious startup first came to town asking for millions in tax breaks to reopen and retool the shuttered Mitsubishi auto plant. Now, six...
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
