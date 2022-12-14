Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
On way out, Brown & Witherspoon credit Bielema for NFL futures: 'He changed our lives for the better'
CHAMPAIGN — Five years ago, Bret Bielema may have had a different opinion about Illinois secondary stars Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown opting out of next month’s ReliaQuest Bowl. In his previous 10 bowl appearances as a head coach, Bielema has never had a player opt-out of a postseason game.
COMMIT: Illini land three-star JUCO cornerback Kaleb Patterson
Three-star junior college cornerback Kaleb Patterson committed to Illinois on Sunday following an official visit to Champaign this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Pearl River C.C. freshman defensive back from Byram (Miss.) has three years of eligibility remaining and is expected to enroll at Illinois in January. According to 247Sports, Patterson...
JUST IN: Illini promoting Aaron Henry to defensive coordinator; Kevin Kane leaving Illini staff
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is promoting secondary coach Aaron Henry to be the next defensive coordinator at Illinois, a source told Illini Inquirer. Bielema is expected to tell his team of Henry's promotion on Saturday. Henry replaces Ryan Walters, a Broyles Award finalist, who this week...
Piper: The vibe is a little bit off
CHAMPAIGN — There have been some eyebrow-raising moments with this Illini team here of late. And not in the same kind of way when Illinois took down No. 2 Texas less than two weeks ago. Since then, this recent stretch has been characterized by outward frustration, underwhelming performance and...
247Sports
66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0