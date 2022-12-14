ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COMMIT: Illini land three-star JUCO cornerback Kaleb Patterson

Three-star junior college cornerback Kaleb Patterson committed to Illinois on Sunday following an official visit to Champaign this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Pearl River C.C. freshman defensive back from Byram (Miss.) has three years of eligibility remaining and is expected to enroll at Illinois in January. According to 247Sports, Patterson...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Piper: The vibe is a little bit off

CHAMPAIGN — There have been some eyebrow-raising moments with this Illini team here of late. And not in the same kind of way when Illinois took down No. 2 Texas less than two weeks ago. Since then, this recent stretch has been characterized by outward frustration, underwhelming performance and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
