Bay County, MI

US 103.1

Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022

Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

'I got my family back': Cat and owner reunited in multi-state miracle

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A cat and its owner have been reunited after a multi-state miracle. A few weeks ago, Jamie McCall began driving from Florida to Michigan to move into a new home. She says along the way, she made rest stops. During a stop in Cleveland, Tennessee, McCall says her cat Tucker got out of their hotel room.
CLEVELAND, TN
US 103.1

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction

On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
DETROIT, MI
traverseticker.com

The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways

Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Watch This Michigan News Anchor Gets A Surprise Proposal On Live TV

I remember when I proposed to my wife Lindsey eight years ago. I was so freaking nervous as I walked with her along the Lake Michigan shoreline at sunset. I held her by my side and told her how much I loved her, and after a few minutes that felt like an eternity, I finally mustered up the courage and got down on one knee, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibluesperspectives.com

Older Driver Safety: When It’s Time to Stop Driving

Currently, 1.2 million drivers in Michigan are aged 65 or older and that figure is rising. In fact, by 2025, one in five drivers is expected to be 65 or older. Older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents than younger drivers. Higher crash death rates among this age group are primarily due to increased vulnerability to injury in a crash. Aging can affect changes in vision, physical function and the ability to reason and remember.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan

For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Winter’s for The Birds – Bundle Up for Bird Counts

While the weather outside may just, as the song goes, be frightful, winter is one of the most exciting times to go birding across Michigan and the Great Lakes region. Many new visitors from the north arrive in the colder months, including snow buntings, horned larks and dark-eyed juncos. Snowy owls, great gray owls, northern hawk owls and boreal owls also make their way into the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Consumers Energy wants land for solar

MICHIGAN STATE

