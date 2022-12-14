Read full article on original website
Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022
Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
'I got my family back': Cat and owner reunited in multi-state miracle
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A cat and its owner have been reunited after a multi-state miracle. A few weeks ago, Jamie McCall began driving from Florida to Michigan to move into a new home. She says along the way, she made rest stops. During a stop in Cleveland, Tennessee, McCall says her cat Tucker got out of their hotel room.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Part of Michigan could become hot as Georgia summer. This is what it looks like by 2100.
With much of the continent’s fresh water and without the massive wildfires of the west or the hurricanes of the coasts, Michigan is ideally situated to evade the worst of climate change. But temperatures will rise. Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of...
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction
On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
‘There’s nature everywhere:’ family who found climate haven home in Michigan
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Climate change continues to impact the world and people are flocking to Michigan, now seen as a ‘climate haven.’. One family uprooted their lives in Oregon due to the raging wildfires. Another...
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022 In West Michigan
As 2022 is coming to an end, we now know what the top baby names are for boys and girls in West Michigan. Corewell Health says they delivered nearly 7,400 babies at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital this year. They have come out with a list of the top 10 girls'...
Why Doesn’t Michigan Require a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of laws one needs to abide by when driving. We all have to have valid driver's licenses as well as up-to-date insurance. And we all know that if you're driving a car in the United States, it has to have a license plate. And a valid one at that.
Watch This Michigan News Anchor Gets A Surprise Proposal On Live TV
I remember when I proposed to my wife Lindsey eight years ago. I was so freaking nervous as I walked with her along the Lake Michigan shoreline at sunset. I held her by my side and told her how much I loved her, and after a few minutes that felt like an eternity, I finally mustered up the courage and got down on one knee, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.
Older Driver Safety: When It’s Time to Stop Driving
Currently, 1.2 million drivers in Michigan are aged 65 or older and that figure is rising. In fact, by 2025, one in five drivers is expected to be 65 or older. Older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents than younger drivers. Higher crash death rates among this age group are primarily due to increased vulnerability to injury in a crash. Aging can affect changes in vision, physical function and the ability to reason and remember.
Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan
For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
Winter’s for The Birds – Bundle Up for Bird Counts
While the weather outside may just, as the song goes, be frightful, winter is one of the most exciting times to go birding across Michigan and the Great Lakes region. Many new visitors from the north arrive in the colder months, including snow buntings, horned larks and dark-eyed juncos. Snowy owls, great gray owls, northern hawk owls and boreal owls also make their way into the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.
Consumers Energy wants land for solar
Tom Izzo shows Audrey Dahlgren how to shoot a free …. Lansing School District holds press conference on …. Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping …. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping...
A Message to Michigan Drivers That Refuse to Turn Off Their Bright Lights
There is nothing more annoying than blinding bright lights in your face while you're trying to drive at night. Is it just me or does it seem like fewer people these days are turning off their high beams for other drivers?. I don't know what's been going on lately but...
Michigan’s recount was ‘worth the time’ for requester. Clerks have mixed feelings.
ST. JOHNS, MI – Midterm results have changed very little in Michigan’s massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3. But the investigative effort has already proved successful for the group of election skeptics that requested it. “It was worth the time, because a number of problems that need...
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023
The Midwest is familiar with Meijer stores, but there’s a new kind of Meijer store opening two new locations soon. Meijer Grocery stores will have a whole new look and a different concept from traditional Meijer supercenters. These scaled-down stores will test the theory that bigger doesn’t always mean better.
