Bay Net
Charles County Orphans’ Court Judge Resigns Amid Social Media Ethics Controversy
LA PLATA, Md.– Charles County Orphans’ Court Judge William “Bill” Dotson quit on Nov. 30 following disciplinary allegations relating to his misuse of social media. Dotson, who served as a judge of Charles County Orphans’ Court since 2020, was under investigation for using his power to advance his personal interests while engaging in a public partisan political discussion on social media, according to court documents.
WDIO-TV
Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to US
FILE - This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office shows Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi, who is in custody at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center, Dec. 12, 2022 in Alexandria, Va. Libyan officials say a powerful militia was involved in the clandestine detention and questioning of a suspect in the 1988 downing of a New York-bound PanAm flight over Lockerbie, Scotland. The alleged bombmaker involved in the attack, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, was eventually extradited to the United States earlier this month, under orders from one of two rival governments running Libya. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
Washington Examiner
The legacy media failed in Loudoun
Of all the recent trends in American political discourse, none are so grotesque or dangerous as the reflexive dismissal of allegations of wrongdoing merely because the accused has the support of one’s political opponents. You want evil to go unchecked in this world? This is how you do it.
Suspect in Jan. 6 riots indicted for conspiring to kill FBI agents
By Dan Whitcomb WASHINGTON, D.C. – As part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, a man has been indicted for conspiring with a second man to kill FBI agents investigating him. According to a criminal complaint filed on Jan. 6, Edward Kelley, 33, and Austin Carter, 26, are both charged with conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, solicitation of a crime of violence, and making threats across state lines. “Today’s allegations that individuals sought to attack and hurt or kill FBI personnel are sickening. FBI employees honorably perform their duties protecting the American public The post Suspect in Jan. 6 riots indicted for conspiring to kill FBI agents appeared first on Shore News Network.
Doug Jensen Gets Five Years In Prison For Role In Capitol Riot
(Washington, DC) — The Des Moines man convicted of participating in the January 6th Capitol riot is sentenced to five years in prison. Doug Jensen was found guilty on five felony and two misdemeanor charges relating to the riot back in September and was sentenced this morning. He’ll get some credit for time served. Jensen was seen all over social media after the riot, confronting a Capitol police officer while having a knife in his pocket.
Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
theblackandwhite.net
Former Whitman student sentenced to 40 years in prison for Bethesda murder
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced former Whitman student Joshua Wright to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of a 33-year-old man in downtown Bethesda in December 2021. The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in July as part of a plea agreement with local prosecutors.
'Jews Not Welcome' Graffiti Apparently Found At Bethesda High School
A disturbing antisemitic message was found spray painted at a Bethesda high school, according to Maryland government officials. “Jews not welcome” was found graffitied the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17 at Whitman High School, stated State Delegate-elect Joe Vogel. "The only people not welcome in our community are those...
thechurchillobserver.com
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
18 men arrested for internet crimes against children in Northern VA, DC
RIVERDALE, Md. — Eighteen men across seven states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been arrested on more than 40 felony charges for internet crimes against children in the area. The Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced that 18 people from Maryland, New Hampshire,...
WJLA
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
Prince William Co. police will get salary bump. Firefighters want to be next.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police officers sworn to protect Virginia’s second-largest county will soon see some more money in their paychecks. But there’s frustration from other agencies who say they need the help too. On Tuesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted to raise the minimum salary for officers from just […]
WTOP
Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy
After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting involving two people.
School Resource Officers Investigate Threat Of Mass Violence At Maryland High School
A potential tragedy was avoided in Charles County when officers were able to intervene after there was a threat of mass violence uttered by a student at North Point High School.At 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office said that a School Resource Of…
Maryland man involved in deadly DC road rage shooting released; claims self-defense
WASHINGTON — A Gaithersburg man has been released under "high-intensity supervision" after court documents reveal that he told officers he shot and killed a man in self-defense following a road rage fight in Southeast D.C. on Thursday. Anthony Williams, 44, appeared in D.C. court Thursday afternoon facing charges of...
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
mocoshow.com
Guilty Verdict for Defendant Who Shot 21-Year-Old Man in Broad Daylight
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before the honorable Judge John Maloney, a jury has convicted defendant, Abraham Douglas, 21, of Washington D.C., of First-Degree Murder for the death of Ahamdou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park. The verdict came in late yesterday. Douglas was also convicted on charges of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Third-Degree Burglary. He faces the potential of life in prison and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 27th, 2023, at 12p.m.
WTOP
Dozens turn out in touching tribute to their beloved former Montgomery Co. teacher
In a quiet neighborhood in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon, dozens of Vincent Gibbs’ former students gathered to pay tribute to their beloved high school teacher who is now battling cancer. Students from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s arrived by school bus to serenade, honor and praise the retired...
