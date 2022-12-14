ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita students put together care packages for homeless

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita school stepped up to help some of the city’s unhoused stay warm amid this stretch of winter weather. Students at Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center spent Thursday putting together care packages filled with necessity items including winter hats, gloves and hand warmers, as well as snacks, flashlights and hygiene products. Each package also includes a Christmas card. ICT Street Team will accept the donated care packages and pass them out to people in need.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

More tickets available for Illuminations at Botanica

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has released more tickets for Illuminations. Wichita’s botanical garden says due to high demand for tickets, they have opened up additional slots for each date and time slot. If you tried to purchase tickets earlier but did not find an opening, you are encouraged to look again. All tickets must […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Scammers trying again in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
RENO COUNTY, KS

