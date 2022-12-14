Read full article on original website
S. Hutchinson daycare taking hit with loss of eligibility in federal program
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A South Hutchinson daycare is trying to figure out its next steps after being deemed no longer eligible for a federal food program. The USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program reimburse the costs of food for qualifying home daycares, childcare centers and adult care centers.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
Homeless or fearful of losing your home? Help is available
When you see people sleeping on the streets downtown or living in a tent under a bridge, it’s common to wonder: Why doesn’t somebody do something? It’s asked by those concerned for the human welfare of Wichita homeless people and others who don’t like their public presence.
Wichita students put together care packages for homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita school stepped up to help some of the city’s unhoused stay warm amid this stretch of winter weather. Students at Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center spent Thursday putting together care packages filled with necessity items including winter hats, gloves and hand warmers, as well as snacks, flashlights and hygiene products. Each package also includes a Christmas card. ICT Street Team will accept the donated care packages and pass them out to people in need.
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
American Legion holds toy giveaway
American Legion Post 273 is finding ways to make children smile this holiday season.
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Kansas veteran must pay over $500k for defrauding VA, judge says
An Army veteran was sentenced to prison and was ordered to pay $537,000 in restitution for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
More tickets available for Illuminations at Botanica
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has released more tickets for Illuminations. Wichita’s botanical garden says due to high demand for tickets, they have opened up additional slots for each date and time slot. If you tried to purchase tickets earlier but did not find an opening, you are encouraged to look again. All tickets must […]
'Extremely frustrating': Inflation creates stress in Wichita food desert
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The co-owner of a Wichita convenience and grocery store in Northeast Wichita says inflation has impacted her business as she does her part to make sure that Kansans with a lack of grocery options have an alternative in her community. Dr. Sandra Watie spoke with KAKE...
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
Daytrip getaways: Classic movie’s leg lamp among winter light displays not far from Wichita
Travel a few hours to see colorful attractions in Oklahoma, Kansas City or Branson.
This Kansas town ranks in the top 50 U.S. cities to be a dog owner
According to a study by U.S. News & World Report, this Kansas town is one of the top 50 cities in the United State to own a dog.
Wichita chef lands at culinary school with what may be the fanciest job title in town
What is a chef de cuisine, and who is filling that role at the new NICHE culinary school in downtown Wichita? This man has the answer.
Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Christmas, concerts, shopping
Here’s are some of the activities being offered, both holiday-themed and not.
Celebrity death by suicide raising awareness of mental health resources in Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recent death of dancer, choreographer, and television producer and personality, tWitch, is farther elevating the discussion about mental health issues and suicide. Locally, that discussion is raising awareness of mental health resources around the Wichita area. Sedgwick County 911 reports nearly 4,000 calls for someone...
Scammers trying again in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
