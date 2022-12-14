ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

KELOLAND TV

South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Friday Scoreboard – December 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHL Wild 4, Blackhawks 1 COLLEGE FOOTBALL NDSU 35, Incarnate Word 32 NBA Timberwolves 112, Thunder 110 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Morrill, Neb. 48, Edgemont 14 Red Cloud 66, Pine Ridge 55 Sioux Falls Christian 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 51 Wall 86, McLaughlin […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pepper Entertainment president nominated for a CMA award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One local entertainment promoter has come a long way since he started his business in a basement back in 2006. Now he’s been nominated for a national award — not once, but twice. From Keith Urban to Tim McGraw, Jered Johnson, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kwit.org

The Exchange 12.14.22: Siouxland native donates untouched prairie; Slow birding and fast counting; Opening up SD wildlife for people with disabilities

This week on The Exchange, we talk native Siouxlander Scott Wendel who has donated more than 100 acres of Woodbury County farmland to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Also, we talk with a Sioux Falls man who is working to open up South Dakota state parks and wildlife areas to people with all kinds of ability. Michael Samp is raising money to buy more than two dozen special track chairs to give people with disabilities freedom to roam in South Dakota’s state parks.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
insideradio.com

Ice Storm Brings Down Two Broadcast Towers In South Dakota.

A massive winter storm that walloped the Midwest with ice and snow brought down a pair of broadcast towers in South Dakota Wednesday. An 1,800-foot tower north of Garden City, home to Alpha Media country KDLO (96.9) Watertown, succumbed to the devastating combo of ice buildup and wind. An adjacent 800-foot tower also fell to the ground, according to North Pine.
GARDEN CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

More than 1,000 without power across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell. Now, the snow has arrived. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kccrradio.com

Denver Air Connection Hoping To Be Able To Continue Service To Pierre, Watertown

PIERRE — We’re entering an important time period for the future of commercial air service at airports in Watertown and Pierre. Airlines interested in serving one, or both of the cities, have until Monday December 19th to submit their bids to the U.S. Department of Transportation for consideration. Right now, both cities are served by Denver Air Connection, which flies from Watertown to Denver and Chicago, and from Pierre to Denver on 50-seat Embraer regional jets. But their contract expires on May 31st. Jon Coleman is a pilot for Denver Air, and its Director of Business Development. He hopes they can continue to serve both cities as they have since July 2021……
PIERRE, SD
brookingsradio.com

Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in South Dakota

Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — the statewide total is now 3115. There have been 928 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 64. There have been 270,809 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sisseton, Watertown, Aberdeen: Snow could reach 12″

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All four lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border will close at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a news release. The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised over much of SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

