Montana State at South Dakota State: FCS Semifinal Preview and Predictions
The last 365 days have been long for South Dakota State, but the year probably seems short now that they see who they’ll be lining up against in the FCS semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Almost a year ago to the day, Montana State knocked off the Jackrabbits 31-17 to...
Snow cleanup underway ahead of SDSU semifinal
On Friday morning, crews have started clearing snow from the stands and field ahead of South Dakota State’s FCS semifinal game.
South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
Friday Scoreboard – December 16
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHL Wild 4, Blackhawks 1 COLLEGE FOOTBALL NDSU 35, Incarnate Word 32 NBA Timberwolves 112, Thunder 110 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Morrill, Neb. 48, Edgemont 14 Red Cloud 66, Pine Ridge 55 Sioux Falls Christian 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 51 Wall 86, McLaughlin […]
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Hungry? We Found The Best South Dakota Appetizers In Sioux Falls
Going out to restaurants is always an exciting occasion for a couple of reasons: You're not cooking and you have the opportunity to try something new. Meals at restaurants go beyond the drinks and the main course. It can also be all about the appetizers!. Appetizers are the gateway to...
Pepper Entertainment president nominated for a CMA award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One local entertainment promoter has come a long way since he started his business in a basement back in 2006. Now he’s been nominated for a national award — not once, but twice. From Keith Urban to Tim McGraw, Jered Johnson, the...
HOMEOWNERSHIP PART 2: Experts say developing more affordable housing is biggest need in South Dakota housing market
A greater focus on increasing availability of affordable housing in South Dakota is needed to enable more young people to reach their dream of owning a home, according to a panel of experts on the state real estate and mortgage industries. Steve Ennis, a senior mortgage officer at CU Mortgage...
The Exchange 12.14.22: Siouxland native donates untouched prairie; Slow birding and fast counting; Opening up SD wildlife for people with disabilities
This week on The Exchange, we talk native Siouxlander Scott Wendel who has donated more than 100 acres of Woodbury County farmland to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Also, we talk with a Sioux Falls man who is working to open up South Dakota state parks and wildlife areas to people with all kinds of ability. Michael Samp is raising money to buy more than two dozen special track chairs to give people with disabilities freedom to roam in South Dakota’s state parks.
Ice Storm Brings Down Two Broadcast Towers In South Dakota.
A massive winter storm that walloped the Midwest with ice and snow brought down a pair of broadcast towers in South Dakota Wednesday. An 1,800-foot tower north of Garden City, home to Alpha Media country KDLO (96.9) Watertown, succumbed to the devastating combo of ice buildup and wind. An adjacent 800-foot tower also fell to the ground, according to North Pine.
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell. Now, the snow has arrived. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND...
Denver Air Connection Hoping To Be Able To Continue Service To Pierre, Watertown
PIERRE — We’re entering an important time period for the future of commercial air service at airports in Watertown and Pierre. Airlines interested in serving one, or both of the cities, have until Monday December 19th to submit their bids to the U.S. Department of Transportation for consideration. Right now, both cities are served by Denver Air Connection, which flies from Watertown to Denver and Chicago, and from Pierre to Denver on 50-seat Embraer regional jets. But their contract expires on May 31st. Jon Coleman is a pilot for Denver Air, and its Director of Business Development. He hopes they can continue to serve both cities as they have since July 2021……
Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in South Dakota
Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — the statewide total is now 3115. There have been 928 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 64. There have been 270,809 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
Sisseton, Watertown, Aberdeen: Snow could reach 12″
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All four lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border will close at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a news release. The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable...
Hey Sioux Falls, Have You Been Blown Away by a Shotgun Shell Yet?
Word has it Sioux Falls loves their shotgun shells, but not the kind you stock up on for your typical pheasant and duck hunt. The kind of shotgun shells Sioux Falls craves you're not going to be able to find at places like Gary's, Scheels, Fleet Farm, or any other gun, or sporting goods store.
No travel advised over much of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
