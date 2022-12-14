ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kelsey Harris: 5 Things To Know About Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Involved In Tory Lanez Trial

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIvnK_0jixequb00
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
  • Kelsey Harris was Megan Thee Stallion’s former close friend.
  • She was present when Tory Lanez allegedly shot the singer.
  • Kelsey has reportedly been granted immunity as she testifies in the trial.

As the world watches the Tory Lanez trial two years after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion, many are shifting their attention to side players in the drama between the two rappers. In fact, according to TMZ, Tory’s lawyers are reportedly denying Megan’s injuries were sustained by him at all, diverting to an alleged argument between Megan, 27, and her former BFF Kelsey Harris, also 27. According to Buzzfeed News, the incident left “three bullet fragments in Megan’s feet.”

Additionally, the stunning influencer has been granted immunity in the trial as she goes up against her past friend. Here’s what to know about Kelsey the woman currently testifying in the Tory Lanes trial.

Kelsey was once Megan’s personal assistant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ae1nN_0jixequb00
Megan Thee Stallion (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

According to Distractify, Kelsey Nicole Harris was not only Megan’s pal…she also acted as a personal assistant for the “Plan B” rapper. She’s a Houston, Texas native (naturally), and the duo met while attending classes at Prairie View A&M University. Per Distractify, they began hanging out more and more after their friendship was featured on the stunning musician‘s Hottie World series.

“Kelsey is very business-minded, very organized, very on-time,” Megan told Rolling Stone before the incident in February of 2020. “I’m like, ‘You should quit your job and be my assistant.’”

She’s an Instagram influencer.

Fame doesn’t belong only to Megan — Kelsey is an Instagram influencer in her own right with over 200,000 followers. That may be at least in part to her famous ex friend, but per her social media, she also claims to be the founder and CEO of booking agency KN Management, the founder of AirBnChill, and the founder of Texas night club The Royal Night Life.

Kelsey is a mom.

Aside from her business ventures, Kelsey enjoys showing off her little boy Drayven, 7 months old. He’s frequently seen on her Instagram account smiling and modeling adorable outfits. Per Distractify, Kelsey shares her little man, who was born back in May 2022, with Darien “Dboy” Smith, an exec at 1501 Certified Entertainment. “My handsome man,” Kelsey captioned a sweet September 5 photo of her son, alongside a blue heart emoji.

They fell out after the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJE9i_0jixequb00
Tory Lanez (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

According to Rolling Stone, Megan cut ties with Kelsey because she continued to hang out with Tory after the alleged shooting occurred at a Hollywood party in 2020. “I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” she told the outlet. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*** do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.

The rapper continued, leaving no question as to her feelings on the matter. “This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, ‘Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.” Tory strongly denies shooting Megan.

The Shade Room additionally reported that Megan was allegedly upset when Kelsey shared a different version of events than Megan’s.

She’s a ‘private person.’

According to her lawyer, Kelsey is a “private person” who doesn’t really want to speak out about the traumatic incident. “My client is a private person and does not wish to make a public statement at this time,” Rolling Stone reported the attorney said following a CBS request for comment. “I can assure you that my client has not been paid a dime by any party involved to ‘remain silent.'”

But a fan captured a video via Instagram live in which Kelsey seemed ready to share at least something. “This is just the beginning y’all,” she said in part in the reported video, reposted to Twitter. “I know y’all want me to talk, but this is just the beginning. So, like, when it’s my turn, just know, I’m going to break everything the f*** down and we going to see who really look bad in the end.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson ‘Bummed’ After Seeing Emily Ratajkowski On Dates With DJ Orazio Rispo (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson isn’t too thrilled after seeing Emily Ratajkowski making headlines over her recent date with DJ Orazio Rispo. The SNL alum, 28, and the “Blurred Lines” video vixen, 31, have also been spotted out together in recent weeks. So it’s no wonder a few sources close to Pete EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the comedian is feeling “bummed” as Emily steps out with another man.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Baby Son, 7 Months, Seen In First Photos As Lookalike Dad A$AP Snuggles Him

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were clearly ready to introduce their new bundle of joy to the world on Friday, Dec. 16 as they were spotted on a family photo shoot just hours before debuting their son’s first video on TikTok. The “Umbrella” singer and her rapper beau were all smiles on the Malibu beach, seen in photos here, as they wrapped the 7-month-old charmer in a blanket for the seaside event.
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Invited Mom Tish, Dad Billy & Their Significant Others To Miami For NYE Special (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus isn’t letting a little divorce get in the way of a good New Year’s Eve party! According to a source close to the 30-year-old singer, invitations have been made to mom Tish Cyrus, dad Billy Ray Cyrus, and both their new significant others to attend her NBC special with Dolly Parton in Miami! “Miley invited her entire family to her NYE party with Dolly this year, including her mom, dad, and their significant others,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Link Arms During Lunch Date In 1st Photos Since Getting Suspended From ‘GMA’

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, have been spotted for the first time since being suspended. The pair, who are believed to be in a romantic relationship after spotted on a getaway to upstate New York before Thanksgiving, were seen laughing and linking arms as they went for a stroll in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The appeared elated as they left T.J.’s apartment in the Big Apple’s Financial District before heading for lunch at The Capital Grille, which is walking distance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’: Meri Reveals Kody Decided They’re ‘Not Married’ & Refused To Address It Publicly

After years of relationship issues, Kody Brown no longer feels he is married to first wife Meri Brown. Although the two never publicly announced a split, the fragile state of their marriage is discussed in a preview for the upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as shared by PEOPLE. The clip from the one-on-one interview special begins with a confessional where Kody talked about his relationship with Meri during this season of the show. He said he doesn’t consider himself married to her and insisted he’d be fine if she went and found someone else.
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

Rita Moreno’s Daughter: Everything To Know About ‘West Side Story’ Star’s Only Child

Rita Moreno is a famous actress and singer. She has one daughter, Fernanda Luisa Gordon, with her late husband, Leonard Gordon. , 91, from the first West Side Story film, where she won an Oscar for playing Anita. 60 years later, after becoming an EGOT winner, Rita returned for Steven Spielberg‘s adaptation of West Side Story. Next up for Rita is the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special, where she’ll play the Narrator. Rita’s stayed humble throughout her career thanks to her loving family, which includes her daughter Fernanda Luisa Gordon, 55. Fernanda has given Rita two grandchildren who she loves so much. Here’s everything you need to know about Fernanda, and her relationship with her legendary mother.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten Reportedly Split After 8 Months: They ‘Didn’t Work Out’

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend of eight months, Bobby Wooten, have reportedly gone their separate ways. Multiple sources confirmed the split to Us Weekly in a report published late on Friday, December 16. “Katie and Bobby broke up last week, she’s no longer [talking] about him to his friends,” one insider told the outlet. “They just didn’t work out together for the long run.” HollywoodLife reached out to reps for both Katie and Bobby, but did not immediately receive a response.
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Syndney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
HollywoodLife

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
HollywoodLife

Dino Danelli: 5 Things About The Rascals Drummer Dead At 78

Dino Danelli died on December 15. He was the drummer for the band The Rascals. A former bandmate said it was ‘always about the music’ for him. Dino Danelli had a remarkable life. As a longtime musician and member of The Rascals, (previously The Young Rascals) established in 1964, he was the “greatest drummer I’ve ever seen,” according to bandmate Gene Cornish. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Gene first broke the news via his personal Facebook page, alongside a black and white throwback photo and a more recent pic. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest In Peace Dino I love you brother.” Dino was reportedly 78 at the time of his death.
NEW JERSEY STATE
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Bares Bump As She, John Legend & Kids All Rock ‘ Ugly’ Christmas Sweaters: Photos

Chrissy Teigen has been showcasing her holiday spirit for quite some time now and it looked like she may have topped herself with a new, hilarious family photo. The supermodel/cookbook author took to her Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 17 to share a snap of herself, her husband John Legend and their two kids, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, as they donned ugly holiday sweaters for a cute snap that Chrissy captioned with Christmas trees and heart emojis.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm

Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Son, 7 Mos., Seen For 1st Time In New TikTok Posted By Proud Mom: Watch

Rihanna has shared the first-ever look of her baby with and A$AP Rocky! The pop icon, 34, made her TikTok debut with a look at the adorable 7-month-old as he giggled and made a funny face at the camera in the clip posted on Saturday, Dec. 17. He then squealed and yawned in his car seat as he stayed cozy with a brown sherpa blanket and tried to grab the phone — seemingly to eat it!
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
275K+
Followers
25K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy