Kelsey Harris: 5 Things To Know About Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Involved In Tory Lanez Trial

Kelsey Harris was Megan Thee Stallion’s former close friend.

She was present when Tory Lanez allegedly shot the singer.

Kelsey has reportedly been granted immunity as she testifies in the trial.

As the world watches the Tory Lanez trial two years after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion, many are shifting their attention to side players in the drama between the two rappers. In fact, according to TMZ, Tory’s lawyers are reportedly denying Megan’s injuries were sustained by him at all, diverting to an alleged argument between Megan, 27, and her former BFF Kelsey Harris, also 27. According to Buzzfeed News, the incident left “three bullet fragments in Megan’s feet.”

Additionally, the stunning influencer has been granted immunity in the trial as she goes up against her past friend. Here’s what to know about Kelsey the woman currently testifying in the Tory Lanes trial.

Kelsey was once Megan’s personal assistant.

According to Distractify, Kelsey Nicole Harris was not only Megan’s pal…she also acted as a personal assistant for the “Plan B” rapper. She’s a Houston, Texas native (naturally), and the duo met while attending classes at Prairie View A&M University. Per Distractify, they began hanging out more and more after their friendship was featured on the stunning musician‘s Hottie World series.

“Kelsey is very business-minded, very organized, very on-time,” Megan told Rolling Stone before the incident in February of 2020. “I’m like, ‘You should quit your job and be my assistant.’”

She’s an Instagram influencer.

Fame doesn’t belong only to Megan — Kelsey is an Instagram influencer in her own right with over 200,000 followers. That may be at least in part to her famous ex friend, but per her social media, she also claims to be the founder and CEO of booking agency KN Management, the founder of AirBnChill, and the founder of Texas night club The Royal Night Life.

Kelsey is a mom.

Aside from her business ventures, Kelsey enjoys showing off her little boy Drayven, 7 months old. He’s frequently seen on her Instagram account smiling and modeling adorable outfits. Per Distractify, Kelsey shares her little man, who was born back in May 2022, with Darien “Dboy” Smith, an exec at 1501 Certified Entertainment. “My handsome man,” Kelsey captioned a sweet September 5 photo of her son, alongside a blue heart emoji.

They fell out after the shooting.

According to Rolling Stone, Megan cut ties with Kelsey because she continued to hang out with Tory after the alleged shooting occurred at a Hollywood party in 2020. “I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” she told the outlet. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*** do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.

The rapper continued, leaving no question as to her feelings on the matter. “This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, ‘Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.” Tory strongly denies shooting Megan.

The Shade Room additionally reported that Megan was allegedly upset when Kelsey shared a different version of events than Megan’s.

She’s a ‘private person.’

According to her lawyer, Kelsey is a “private person” who doesn’t really want to speak out about the traumatic incident. “My client is a private person and does not wish to make a public statement at this time,” Rolling Stone reported the attorney said following a CBS request for comment. “I can assure you that my client has not been paid a dime by any party involved to ‘remain silent.'”

But a fan captured a video via Instagram live in which Kelsey seemed ready to share at least something. “This is just the beginning y’all,” she said in part in the reported video, reposted to Twitter. “I know y’all want me to talk, but this is just the beginning. So, like, when it’s my turn, just know, I’m going to break everything the f*** down and we going to see who really look bad in the end.”