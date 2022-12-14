ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Kilgore increases pay for firefighter certifications

KILGORE — The Kilgore City Council has approved an ordinance to increase pay for certifications obtained by Kilgore firefighters, creating an equal certification bonus rate for all city first responders. “A couple of years ago, we went through the certification pay for our police department,” City Manager Josh Selleck...
KILGORE, TX
Best Shots Dec. 18

Each week, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal run a photo page called Best Shots. The page showcases our favorite reader-submitted photographs of the week. Email your Best Shots photos to bestshot@tylerpaper.com or newsroom@news-journal.com for a chance to be included on the page. Please include the first and last...
LONGVIEW, TX
Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives

WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
WASKOM, TX
Community honors veterans during National Wreaths Across America Day event in Tyler

The Smith County community honored veterans Saturday as part of National Wreaths Across America Day at Tyler Memorial Cemetery. The wreath-laying ceremony is a yearly event, and Jack Balko, commander of Tyler Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, adding that wreaths are funded with support of Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization founded in Arlington, Virginia, and the Tyler Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
TYLER, TX
Home-Aid Caregivers holds open house under new ownership

Home-Aid Caregivers in Tyler is now under new ownership and celebrated with an open house and ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Home-Aid Caregivers, LTD was founded in 2002 and is now owned by Courtney Klepfer and Rory Bagwell. Klepfer said the acquisition came about after a conversation with the original owner.
TYLER, TX
1 killed, 1 injured when car strikes tree

A Longview man was killed and another injured in a crash Wednesday in Tyler. Passenger Carlos Tello Parra, 33, was killed and driver Guillermo Zuniga Jr., 23, suffered incapacitating injuries, when the 2015 GMC Sierra they were traveling in left County Road 384 and struck a tree, about four and a half miles north of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Victim's name released in fatal Jacksonville car crash

Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was killed Friday morning while standing in the 900 block of South Bolton, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams. “It is unclear why she was in the road, but evidence suggests she was looking for something on the road,” Williams said. Williams...
JACKSONVILLE, TX

