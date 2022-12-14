Read full article on original website
Putin: Russia may have to make Ukraine deal one day, but partners cheated in the past
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would likely have to reach agreements regarding Ukraine in the future, but felt betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Daily Beast
Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin
Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens. In many of the remote...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
Why the U.S. Is Wrong About Ukraine's Chances This Winter
Ukraine's allies should support the country's forces to launch counteroffensive operations this winter, or Kyiv risks losing momentum.
Daily Beast
Backfired: Putin’s Prison Recruits Spiral Out of Russia’s Control
Russia’s most deranged gambit in its war against Ukraine is rapidly turning into a crisis as military leaders lose control over the prison inmates freed in exchange for a stint on the battlefield. About 20 armed inmates fled from the frontline in occupied Donetsk in recent days and the...
Putin has destroyed Russia's most important oil market – and what's next for crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, energy expert Daniel Yergin says
Europe just set a $60 price cap on Moscow's oil — so the Russian president has "basically destroyed his most important market," Dan Yergin said.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Russian intelligence shoots and kills alleged 'terrorists' that were probably just STALKER LARPers
Russian state media claimed the men resisted arrest.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Iranian drone advisers who were helping Russia bombard Ukraine were killed in Crimea, Kyiv official says
Ukraine's top security official confirmed Israeli reports that Iranian advisers helping Russians operate Shahed 'suicide' drones were killed in Crimea.
Blasts reported at Russian air base where satellite images showed an 'unusual' amount of activity
Ukrainian drones caused explosions at two bases in Russia that damaged two aircraft and injured four soldiers, Russia's defense ministry said.
Retired general predicts how Russia's war will change in the winter months
Retired Maj. General James "Spider" Marks and former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join CNN's Alex Marquardt to discuss how Russia's war will change in the winter months, and Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine.
Russian Jets Just Keep Crashing
A MiG-31 fighter in the Primorye region is the latest Russian aircraft to go down.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
