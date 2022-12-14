ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
Daily Beast

Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin

Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens. In many of the remote...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Daily Beast

Backfired: Putin’s Prison Recruits Spiral Out of Russia’s Control

Russia’s most deranged gambit in its war against Ukraine is rapidly turning into a crisis as military leaders lose control over the prison inmates freed in exchange for a stint on the battlefield. About 20 armed inmates fled from the frontline in occupied Donetsk in recent days and the...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...

